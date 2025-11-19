Magic finally have young building blocks besides Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner

The Orlando Magic have checked the most important box by finding two rising stars who are under 25 in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Unfortunately, they've struggled to identify and develop other young players to create a truly promising core rather than a two-man show.

By virtue of a clean bill of health and internal development, however, the tide is finally turning as Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva, and Jalen Suggs make respective leaps.

Suggs, 24, missed 47 games and the 2025 NBA Playoffs after enduring back spasms and an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. He's back and thriving in 2025-26, however, hitting the ground running on both ends of the floor in a welcome reminder of his well-rounded value.

Through 11 appearances, Suggs is averaging 12.5 points, 4.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.6 three-point field goals made per game on .517/.346/.903 shooting.

An All-Defensive Second Team honoree in 2023-24, Suggs is thriving again as the backcourt stopper Orlando lacked without him. He's also providing invaluable versatility on offense as a playmaker and capable shooter who can space the floor or work with the ball in his hands.

It's an admittedly expected development, but Suggs' return has set the stage for a massive step forward from Orlando—and Black and da Silva are following in his footsteps.

Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva, Jalen Suggs increasing Magic's upside

Black, 21, is currently averaging 11.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.7 blocks, and 1.0 three-point field goal made in 26.8 minutes per game on .478/.288/.689 shooting. He's struggling with his jump shot, but his all-around scoring and playmaking have improved, as has his defensive consistency.

The peaks have been as encouraging as the averages, as Black already has five games with at least 17 points in 2025-26, with three occurring over his past four appearances.

With Black emerging as a reliable source of offense off the bench, the Magic have made progress toward resolving two critical flaws. A season ago, Orlando's bench ranked No. 28 in field goal percentage and its guards finished No. 29 in points per 100 possessions.

With Black becoming a relatively efficient scoring guard off the bench, however, the Magic are creating the foundation upon which it can improve.

The biggest step forward, however, has been from da Silva. The 24-year-old has made a quiet leap during his second season, emerging as one of the more productive players on the roster at 11.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 2.1 three-point field goals made per game on .485/.408/.792 shooting.

Da Silva already has two 20-point games, seven outings with at least 15 points, and 10 in double figures in 2025-26, and has provided a rare source of efficient shooting.

Orlando certainly isn't shooting well as a team, but da Silva's combination of volume and efficiency offers hope. If Bane simply returns to the mean by going from 31.5 percent from distance in 2025-26 to his career mark of 40.7 percent, the team at large should improve overnight.

With Black, da Silva, and Suggs all tapping into their potential, Orlando has suddenly evolved from the two-man show it used to be into a team with legitimately intriguing up-and-coming depth.