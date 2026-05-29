Sean Sweeney hire shows Orlando Magic are doubling down on their vision

Five years ago, the Orlando Magic hired a little-known coach with a long history with the Dallas Mavericks to be their new frontman.

He had built his reputation as a dogged player development coach and was known as one of the smartest and most energetic defensive minds in the league.

That was Jamahl Mosley's pre-head-coaching resume. He was exactly what the Magic need for a developing team.

Their new hire has a familiar whiff to his experience.

San Antonio Spurs associate coach Sean Sweeney has a lot of the same lines on his resume as a 13-year assistant coach in the league -- nine of them as an assistant under Jason Kidd with the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks -- as Jamahl Mosley did when he was in Orlando.

In some ways this does not feel like the Magic moving forward. It feels like they are replacing one assistant coach with another.

But ultimately, the Magic did what Jeff Weltman has always said. They did not back down from their principles or take their identity for granted. They doubled down on them in their latest coaching hire.

A league source confirms the Orlando Magic are set to hire San Antonio Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney as the team's next head coach. The news was first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN. The Magic declined to comment on the reports.

Sweeney is expected to finish the Playoff run with the Spurs before arriving in Orlando.

In Sweeney, they indeed get a coach who has been credited with building one of the best defenses in the league with the Spurs -- forget Victor Wembanyama for a bit, watch how they defended Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Game 6 and the pressure and intensity they will play with in Game 7 -- and is credited with being one of the best development coaches in the league, working with Giannis Antetokounmpo in his early formative years.

The Magic did not merely hire just another assistant coach. He obviously sold them on something to get over the inexperience hurdle.

They hired someone who matches the principles this team is trying to build and rebuild after last year's frustrating season.

Re-commitment to principles

Under president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman, the Orlando Magic have put much of their focus on being one of the best defensive teams in the league. He has drafted and focused on finding long, switchable players who will play with intensity.

That was the biggest thing Jamahl Mosley unlocked as the Magic quickly became one of the best defensive teams in the league, ranking third in 2024 and second in 2025. A big reason for the Magic's fall this past season was their sudden slip to 13th in the league.

Sweeney was obviously blessed with the Defensive Player of the Year in Victor Wembanyama this season.

But the Spurs went from 25th in defensive rating at 116.3 points allowed per 100 possessions before his arrival to third at 110.4 this season. The Spurs went from 110.0 points allowed per 100 possessions with Wembanyama on the floor in 2025 to 103.6 this season.

While Wembanyama might be a security blanket, Sweeney's defenses are known for junking up games with his aggressive blitzing and switching scheme. It has led to strong playoff showings -- including the Dallas Mavericks' run to the NBA Finals in 2024 and Western Conference Finals in 2022.

It is easy to see how much the defense is bothering the Oklahoma City Thunder in their Western Conference Finals as they prepare for Game 7 on Saturday.

It is not just the Spurs either. Sweeney was key to unlocking the best defensive teams that Luka Doncic played for in Dallas and helped Giannis Antetokounmpo find stardom in his early years in Milwaukee.

It not merely that the Magic hired a coach who preaches and teaches an intense and energetic defensive style. They got another coach known for his player development and helping young stars blossom.

For as much as the Magic want to win, they are still a very young team. There is still a lot of growth and development to come from their key stars.

Sweeney is not only a coach that can double down on what this team was drafted to do, but can also help develop and grow a team.

That is what the Magic have always been about.

The pressure to deliver

Of course, that is not what the team needs to be completely about.

The Orlando Magic have gone through the development stage. They hired Jamahl Mosley five years ago to lead them out of the rebuild desert and turn them into a contending team.

One of the reasons Mosley is no longer the coach was his inability -- whether because of injuries or a variety of other reasons -- to get the team out of the first round after three straight playoff trips.

Orlando has bigger ambitions. This team wants to and believes it can contend.

So while building on the defensive foundation and continuing player development are still important, a coach like Sean Sweeney also needed to convince the Magic he could deliver that next step. Doubling down is not enough.

Whether Sweeney can make good on that promise will play out in the coming years -- he reportedly signed a four-year deal, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. And that is ultimately how Sweeney will be judged. He is jumping into a readymade Playoff team hungry for more.

More than that, they are a team hungry for some new ideas on offense. Ideas that are unproven from Sweeney as an assistant coach mostly focused on defense -- although he had offensive responsibilities along the stops on his journey and a clear philosophy for that end.

There is a lot of risk inherent in any hire. This one carries its share of risk too. There is a lot to prove.

But undoubtedly the pressure is higher to deliver results as much as find the right process. The Magic want to win and win now.

That falls on Sweeney and his new team now.

The Magic have doubled down on what got them to this point. It is on Sweeney to cash in for this team.