Who are the Orlando Magic competing for free agents with?

I updated my 2024 NBA cap space projections:



1. Pistons: $64.4M

2. 76ers: $61.3M

3. Magic: $49.5M

4. Jazz: $38.1M

5. Thunder: $35.3M

6. Spurs: $21.3M



Hornets are a swing team. If Miles Bridges leaves, I project them to have $29.8M in space.