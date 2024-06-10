Latest report reiterates Magic's reported interest in All-Star free agents
By Elaine Blum
The Orlando Magic should be one of the more interesting teams to watch this summer. They have a talented young core and plenty of cap space to make some noise in free agency or on the trade market. They also have the need for very specific skill sets.
If the playoffs taught the Magic anything, it was that they need more shooting on the roster and a table-setter at the point guard spot. Everyone seems to be expecting Orlando to bring in at least one starting-level player in the offseason and some depth pieces. After all, they have an opportunity to build something truly special, and this offseason will be the start of any major improvement.
As a result, the Magic have been connected to some big names, like Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and Darius Garland, for example. A lot of that is mostly imagination at this point, based on their needs and assets.
Some connections are also based on actual reports, however. In early May, Ramona Shelburne already reported that the Magic are one of the teams monitoring Paul George's situation with the LA Clippers. The nine-time All-Star has a player option for the 2024-25 season and is widely expected to decline it.
Losing an All-Star for nothing in free agency hurts. Nevertheless, the Clippers seem to be determined to get an extension done at their price only, and that could end up being a costly decision. Other teams out there will be willing to offer George a lot of money and a chance to win at a high level. Just imagine Paul George on the Philadelphia 76ers with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, for example. That would be a team no one wants to face.
The Magic are another team with money that could use George's skill set and the latest report by Hoops Hype's Mark Stein reiterated their reported interest in him as well as another big-name free agent.
Mark Stein reaffirms Magic's reported interest in two big-name free agents
The LA Clippers have until the end of the month to get an extension done with Paul George. Then, free agency officially begins, and other teams can swoop in and try to lure the All-Star away from LA. Some teams certainly have their eyes on him, and it continues to be a topic of discussion.
In his latest collection of around-the-league notes, Mark Stein gave an update on the situation.
"Heard it again this week: Philadelphia is not the only Eastern Conference team to monitor when it comes to trying to sign Paul George away from the LA Clippers. Orlando continues to be mentioned by various league observers as a natural suitor for George as well as Golden State's Klay Thompson," Stein writes.
As mentioned before, George has been discussed widely as a potential target for the Magic. He fits the team's defensive identity, is a big-time scorer and good three-point shooter, and has already walked the same path to NBA stardom Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are currently eying. George's presence could really transform this team.
Klay Thompson first came up as a potential free-agency target for the Magic as early as March. The Magic need more shooting, so why not try to go after one of the most renowned three-point threats in the league to address that issue? Thompson's zero-point performance in the Warriors' Play-In Tournament loss to the Sacramento Kings dimmed some of the excitement and many Magic fans started to focus on other free-agency targets instead.
It seems, however, that several people around the league are still expecting the Magic to monitor Thompson as well as George.