5 Players the Magic should target over Klay Thompson this offseason
By Tyler Watts
The Orlando Magic won 47 regular season games and were back in the playoffs for the first time since 2020. They pushed the Cavaliers to Game 7, but could not advance beyond the opening round. Orlando has a young roster, but changes must be made if the Magic want to build on this year’s run.
They could create $55-plus million in cap space this summer and will still have their core intact. The Magic need playmaking, shooting, and overall scoring punch after finishing 22nd in offensive rating this season.
It is not the strongest free agent class, but Orlando has been linked to Klay Thompson. He helped the Warriors win four championships, and the Magic will have to pay handsomely to convince him to leave the Bay Area. Instead, Orlando should target these talents.
5. Derrick Jones Jr.
Nobody is saying Jones Jr. is a better player than Thompson, but value is relative to several things. The 27-year-old is in his prime on a minimum contract with the Mavericks this season. He has been outstanding, especially on the defensive end, and will certainly get a raise this summer. At best, Jones Jr. gets $5-10 million per season from a new team.
Thompson made $43.2 million this season. Yes, he is expected to take a pay cut in free agency, but paying him $25-30 million is still a hefty chunk of the Magic’s cap space.
Orlando desperately needs a point guard and offensive engine. Their free agent options are not stellar, but having cap space helps the Magic in a trade, especially as several teams will be looking to dump contracts this summer.
The Magic should save on the wing to get a marquee lead ball-handler. If they sign Derrick Jones Jr., it leaves the door open to acquiring a star guard to round out their roster. It does not have to be DJJ in Orlando as the Magic have several lower-cost options.