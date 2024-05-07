4 Point Guards the Orlando Magic could target in free agency
By Elaine Blum
The Orlando Magic’s season ended with a disappointing Game 7 performance, but that should not overshadow the success this team had before that. Being the second youngest team to make the playoffs, the Magic overachieved, no matter how it ended.
This is far from a complete roster, and if the right moves are made over the summer, next season should be exciting. The playoffs revealed plenty of positive things, like Paolo Banchero’s superstar potential, but it also highlighted some of the Magic’s biggest weaknesses.
One of those weaknesses is point guard play. Jalen Suggs is a good player, but he is not the type of guard that will run the offense, direct traffic, and get his teammates easy shots. Neither are any of the other guards on the roster it seems. As a result, much of that fell on Banchero and Franz Wagner.
While you want players of that caliber to have the ball in their hands a lot, the Magic need a point guard who can get the offense going and stretch the floor. So, let’s look at four point guards the Magic could target in free agency this summer.
4. Monte Morris
This year’s free agency class is not filled with many big names who fit what the Magic need. There are some serviceable roleplayer options, however. One of those is Monte Morris. Morris has not had the greatest season, playing only 33 games with the Pistons and the Timberwolves, but that does not reflect who he can be as a player.
The Timberwolves got him because they were concerned about late-game execution and point guard play behind Mike Conley. Since they already had such a good point guard, though, Morris’ role was rather small.
During the two previous seasons, when he was a starter for the Wizards and the Nuggets, he was solid. He averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 assists and 12.6 points and 4.4 assists respectively during those seasons, showing that he can be a playmaker as well as a scoring threat.
Plus, Morris is a good three-point shooter who can stretch the floor. Morris might not be the most flashy option out there, but he could get the job done while not costing too much. Money is not really a huge issue for the Magic, but if they want to bring in a big name, like Paul George, it would be nice to get a relatively cheap point guard.