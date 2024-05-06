4 Orlando Magic players who definitely shouldn’t be back next season
By Elaine Blum
After a tough seven-game series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Magic’s season is now officially over. It was not a pretty game, especially once Orlando’s offense completely stalled out, but this loss does not take away from the Magic’s big season.
Just making the playoffs was a success. This team is well ahead of schedule, and now the core already has valuable playoff experience that will be crucial in the long term.
Even though the Magic put together a successful season, a few things need to change this summer. So, let’s look at four Orlando Magic players who definitely shouldn’t be back next season.
4. Chuma Okeke
Chuma Okeke will be a free agent this summer, and, as harsh as it sounds, there is no reason for the Magic to bring him back—or for him to want to be back to an extent. Okeke is already 25 years old, making him an older prospect, and the Magic do not have minutes available for him to continue developing.
Since 2020, his playing time has decreased with every season, but it absolutely plummeted in 2023-24. Averaging only 9.2 minutes per game over 47 contests, Okeke barely got a chance to play and barely contributed to the team’s success.
After this season’s run, the Magic won’t surprise anyone anymore. Teams have taken notice of their talent, size, and physicality. If they want to continue winning, the front office has to surround Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs with capable offensive threats and three-point shooters. Right now, Okeke is not that. Even in the 2021-22 season, when he averaged the most three-point attempts of his career, he only shot 31.8 percent from behind the arc.
The Magic could use the roster spot to bring in a three-point threat, and Okeke could benefit from signing with a team where he actually has a chance to play.