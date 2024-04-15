Speedy Player Progress Reports for the 2024 Orlando Magic
It has been a great season that sees the Orlando Magic back in the Playoffs. How did the season go in a nutshell for each Orlando Magic player?
THE ORLANDO MAGIC ARE IN THE PLAYOFFS!
This year the Magic improved by 13 games and fully established their defense-first identity. They did this by multiple players implementing a vision laid out by Jeff Weltman and Jamahl Mosley.
Everything fell into place and the Orlando Magic are reaping the reward as they prepare for their first-round series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
As is the case with all teams, some players had better seasons than others so these progress reports will briefly review how each player's season went.
While the Orlando Magic did give their fan base quite a scare during the last week of the season, they were able to clinch the 5-seed with their 113-88 win over the Milwaukee Bucks to end the season. That certainly added to the feeling of success for this season.
Very few people saw the Magic competing for homecourt advantage for as long as they did. The Magic "settled for the 5-seed" then as they aim to establish themselves in the Eastern Conference pecking order.
The Magic grew as a team and as individuals. The chemistry was tangibly visible through the TV screen or from watching them in the Kia Center.
The Magic have spent this season laying the foundation of a team that not only will see an increase to their national profile this playoff season, but that will be exciting to watch for years to come.
As we move from the regular season to the Playoffs, it is time to take stock of each player. Here are quick progress reports at the end of the season.