Orlando Magic Trade Deadline: Orlando Magic seeking proof of concept at point guard
The Orlando Magic seem like a team poised to make a move at the trade deadline and to hunt a boost at point guard. Knowing the Magic's penchant for seeking positional size, would that make Malcolm Brogdon the kind of target they seek?
Trade Deadline: Orlando Magic seeking proof of concept at point guard
The Offer: Finding a framework
In my conversation with Locked on Blazers' Mike Richman, he said the Portland Trail Blazers are not necessarily just looking for future assets and draft picks. The team is aiming to crystallize the roster sooner and wants a meaningful player in return.
That could make it hard for the Orlando Magic to find a framework for a deal. The players they are looking for are not the players the Magic are looking to give up.
That could change, of course. There is still a week and a half before the deadline and a deadline can make teams lower their demands as the day gets closer.
But there is a robust market for Brogdon, with many teams chasing him. Whoever gets Brogdon at the deadline will have to make a competitive and strong offer.
He pitched the following deal (which I rejected):
Proposed Trade from Mike Richman of Locked on Blazers
This is part of the problem is finding a framework for such a deal.
If the Blazers are not looking for castoffs and expiring contracts -- the Magic have Gary Harris' expiring deal and Markelle Fultz's expiring deal to offer unless the team wants to include Wendell Carter or Jonathan Isaac in a deal (and the market is going to prefer Carter).
There is still a dilemma of how the Magic gets the perfect point guard. Perhaps the team will have to compromise what it looks at in a point guard to get a deal done with the players they are willing to offer.
The Magic are going to consider what they are willing to give up. To get something good, you have to give up something good.
And the Magic are trying to sell off expiring contracts rather than move their current starting center -- who has played very well since returning from right knee tendinitis a few weeks ago.