Orlando Magic Trade Deadline: Orlando Magic seeking proof of concept at point guard
The Orlando Magic seem like a team poised to make a move at the trade deadline and to hunt a boost at point guard. Knowing the Magic's penchant for seeking positional size, would that make Malcolm Brogdon the kind of target they seek?
Trade Deadline: Orlando Magic seeking proof of concept at point guard
The Target: Malcolm Brogdon
This is why, on this year's trade market, many fans have focused on Portland Trail Blazers veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon. He seems to fit this type and would give the Orlando Magic some stability at the guard spot and a chance to see if this is the kind of guard the Magic need.
Brogdon has had a solid season for the Blazers, even though he probably understands the rebuilding Blazers will trade him before the Feb. 8 deadline.
Brogdon is averaging 15.7 points and 5.3 assists per game. He is shooting 42.2 percent from beyond the arc and is a career 39.1 percent 3-point shooter. He is taking 5.1 3-point attempts per game despite his reputation for taking too many long 2s.
On top of that, Brogdon is hitting 52.9 percent on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers. That is probably the most crucial stat the Magic care about when considering their personnel.
The 6-foot-4 guard has built a reputation as a solid defender. The Blazers have a 115.1 defensive rating with Brogdon on the floor, 2.0 points per 100 possessions higher than the team's season average. They have a 110.2 offensive rating with Brogdon on the floor, 2.3 points per 100 possessions better than the team's average.
The Blazers certainly view Brogdon as a good veteran who has provided some stability while willingly staying out of the way for Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons and the other Blazers' youngsters the chance to make mistakes. Nobody around the league considers Brogdon contributing to Portland's poor records or statistics.
Brogdon has a robust market, with many teams hunting for him at this year's deadline. The Magic must make a competitive offer to get in on the veteran. And Brogdon has this year and next year at $22.5 million per year.
So the Magic or any team would get a chance to see Brogdon play the rest of this year and next. The Magic would like that since they are testing some theories about what the team wants from the position. That makes him more valuable in this trade market.