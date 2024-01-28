Orlando Magic Trade Deadline: Orlando Magic seeking proof of concept at point guard
The Orlando Magic seem like a team poised to make a move at the trade deadline and to hunt a boost at point guard. Knowing the Magic's penchant for seeking positional size, would that make Malcolm Brogdon the kind of target they seek?
A perfect fit that is worth it?
But Malcolm Brogdon is a player who fits a lot of the things the Orlando Magic are looking for at the point guard position, even if he is not the highest-end player the Magic could chase. And even if the Portland Trail Blazers are perhaps not the ideal trade partner since their interests and needs do not align with what the Magic have to offer.
Still, these are the things the Magic are thinking about. Their aim at this deadline is to start filling some long-term needs.
The bigger question for the season's third quarter is whether the Magic feel they have to start resolving those needs immediately or if they can wait until next season. The team's losses are increasing the urgency to find some shooting to boost a lagging offense.
Yet, Orlando still finds itself very much in the playoff race and control of their own destiny -- eventually, the Magic will benefit from an "easier" schedule.
Still, everyone recognizes that the Magic will have to address these needs at some point. Fultz is a free agent this offseason and seems like a good candidate to move on, whether at the trade deadline or in the offseason.
Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports seems to think Orlando might wait for the offseason to seek support in the backcourt. There is a focus on upgrading the point guard position.
But those questions need to be asked. The Magic are in the postseason conversation and trying to win games. Or, perhaps better put, winning is a greater priority now than it might have been last year or in previous years of this rebuild.
The question Magic fans are fretting over is how important is whether those moves to upgrade happen this year. And whether the Magic will hold out for the ideal option or push in to make a deal now.
It starts with finding the ideal guard the team is looking for. Or at least a player they feel confident can test some theories and tinker with what is best for their young team.