Orlando Magic Summer League ends with team eager to start training camp
The Orlando Magic's roster players of Anthony Black, Jett Howard and Tristan da Silva were on the sideline for the team's final Summer League game, a 115-100 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves that saw the Magic storm back yet again from a 19-point deficit in the first half to get within three late in the third quarter.
Their work was done after two and three games. The Magic, as they typically do, were conservative with how long their key players played. But they also saw plenty from them.
Anthony Black showed more control and composure as he sought to be more aggressive attacking the paint and working off the dribble. Jett Howard showed his growing confidence in all aspects of his game with his shooting still looking like the reason he was drafted to begin with. Tristan da Silva looked like a strong selection for the Magic at No. 18 with his all-around skill and especially his shooting.
It was a successful Summer League on that front. Orlando saw plenty of what it wanted to see from these young players.
Now the team is putting away the jerseys for a little while—with just Franz and Mo Wagner participating in the Olympics beginning Saturday. And everyone is excited to see this team come together.
"They make it really easy for me," da Silva said after Sunday's game. "They welcomed me with open arms since Day 1. Great people, great organization, easy to be around and easy to connect with. From a basketball standpoint, I felt like a lot of the stuff we did in college was applicable to the NBA level from a concept standpoint. I feel really comfortable out there."
Da Silva was impressive in his first Summer League run. He averaged 17.7 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game and 3.0 assists per game. He shot 17 for 28 (60.7 percent) overall and 10 for 17 (58.8 percent) from three.
It was a strong debut and one that hinted at how the rookie can fit in immediately. That was a good thing to see as the Magic try to calculate what players gained from Summer League as they head to the regular season.
A lot of attention was put on Black as the only regular-rotation player returning for a second stint in Summer League.
Black may have gotten that experience but it was largely in an emergency fashion and his on-ball experience was seemingly limited. This Summer League saw him be on the ball a whole lot more.
Black averaged only 12.5 points per game in two appearances. He shot 8 for 16 overall. But a lot of his presence was about aesthetics and how he managed the pace of games. That is something he was certainly working on this summer.
"Just being more of a leader with the ball in my hands and commanding the floor," Black said after Sunday's game. "I would say that was two big things I was trying to focus on in Summer League. I'd say I definitely grew there. And getting back to playing really."
The Magic’s Summer League was all about development and experience
That is what Summer League is for—to get players to play.
There is still work to do this offseason. Black said the coaching staff wanted him to focus on his decision-making and play in transition. If it felt like Black was pushing the pace excessively in his two games, that might be why.
But the Magic's main players got on the court and got their chance to play at last.
Howard finished his Summer League averaging 19.0 points per game in three appearances. He shot 10 for 21 from three and added 10 total assists across those three games. Howard said he was still working on adding to his all-around game and learning how to set up his shot and gain separation.
There are still a lot of skills for him to gain. And the team wants him to continue improving his awareness.
To do that alongside players who will be on the main roster and build that chemistry now was also important. Something all the main roster players credited Summer League for building.
"It's been super beneficial," Howard said after Sunday's game. "Just to get up and down is beneficial, especially playing competition like this at a high level. Playing with AB and Tristan and getting that camaraderie going already will benefit us."
Part of Summer League's purpose is to establish a foundation for training camp. Everyone has an eye on how things will develop in October when the team gathers again.
The Magic's final Summer League game did not hint at that bright future. The players on the floor would be fighting for the final two two-way spots and many of them are no longer eligible to take that kind of a contract.
Charlie Brown II led the team with 21 points on 6-for-10 shooting. Theo Maledon had a second strong game with 18 points and eight assists (before he sets off for Paris to join the France national team). And Jay Huff finished a solid week with 17 points and seven rebounds.
The Magic fell behind by 19 points in the first half before whittling it down to three late in the third quarter. Orlando ran out of steam against a more experienced Timberwolves' roster that still had top rookie Rob Dillingham (25 points and 12 assists), Leonard Miller (20 points and eight rebounds) and Josh Minott (19 points) as they faded in the fourth quarter.
That is not the important part of Summer League. The results are not what matters.
"I'm very proud of them," Summer League coach Lionel Chalmers said after Sunday's game. "They are a resilient group. They play hard, they play together. The whole time they were together on the court and off the court. The bench was supporting. The guys that did not even play were still in the game and very supportive. It says who we are as a team and how they were through the whole camp."
That is something that feels deeply embedded in everything the Magic do. It carried over into Summer League.
But Summer League is not the main roster. As Channing Frye pointed out on the NBATV broadcast, the Magic might run similar concepts and plays, but they do not have a Paolo Banchero on the floor. This is not exactly the same.
Still, the Magic looked like a team that was satisfied by what they saw and eager to start putting everything together when training camp begins Oct. 1.
President of basketball operations likes to say after the tentpole events that it is an exciting day to be an Orlando Magic fan. It indeed does feel that way after last year's Playoff appearance and the hope of improvement for several of the key players on the roster.
Summer League is now over. The Magic will not put their uniforms (or practice uniforms) on for another two months. The appetizing Summer League only makes the anticipation for the upcoming season greater.