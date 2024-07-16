Early Summer League success bodes well for Orlando Magic's future
By Elaine Blum
Last season, the Orlando Magic were one of the youngest teams to make the playoffs. While they did not win their hard-fought seven-game series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Magic appeared to be well ahead of schedule. Just making the playoffs was a success. Winning a couple of games was the cherry on top.
There were problems, as is to be expected from such a young team with pretty much zero playoff experience. Shooting and floor spacing was a big issue. So was playmaking and getting the offense going against increased defensive intensity.
Those are all things the team can still work on, however, and overall, it looked like the Magic did a great job developing young players in their system. Paolo Banchero is already an All-Star in only his second season, Franz Wagner looks like a future All-Star, and Jalen Suggs is growing into a real two-way force. They are the team's core right now but not the only young players developing in the system.
The Magic have more young talent getting ready to contribute
Last season, first-round picks Anthony Black and Jett Howard rarely saw the court in meaningful minutes. Howard spent most of his time in the G League, while Black got minutes in the wake of injuries and then found himself on the bench again.
Developing most young players takes time and patience. Many prospects need the space to work on their games in the right system and without too much pressure. Granting that to their former first-round picks seems to be paying off for the Magic. Both have looked good so far in Summer League.
Black has been getting some reps as the point guard in Summer League, averaging 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 steals over two games. The Magic did not bring in any point guard help this summer and did not re-sign Markelle Fultz. Backup guard minutes are up for grabs, and if Black can impress Jamahl Mosley, they might as well be his.
Howard could also bring an essential skill to the Magic's rotation. Orlando drafted him for his shooting, and it has been on full display in Summer League.
Howard and Black are not the only young players who started Summer League off on the right foot, however. Rookie Tristan da Silva looks like he is everything the Magic hoped they would get when drafting him. The four-year college player seems to fit into the system well and just finds the right spots to be in. His game is pretty similar to Franz Wagner's, but he is a better shooter right now.
The Magic's early Summer League success bodes well for the team's future
Seeing these three players grow and fit into the Magic's system is a great cause for optimism for Orlando's future. The Magic have a chance to develop young players who fit the team's timeline and came up in the system. All three will know exactly what Coach Mosley wants to see from them when they step onto the court.
Plus, having young contributors on rookie contracts is incredibly valuable. Once max extensions for Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, as well as a sizeable new contract for Jalen Suggs, kick in, the Magic will appreciate having some relatively cheap contributors on the team. Good role players do not often come cheap anymore.