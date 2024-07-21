Orlando Magic should consider Summer League a success
Anthony Black was playing on an injured ankle and looking a step slow during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans last week. The Orlando Magic had fallen behind by as much as 15 points and slowly worked their way back into the game in the fourth quarter.
Black was struggling from the field—he would finish just 2 for 7 for the game—but the ball was back in his hands to help the Magic close the game out. These are the situations they wanted to see their young guard in. This is the test Summer League was supposed to bring out.
Black delivered during a game that even optimists had to say was not his best showing. But Black made some key defensive plays, including breaking up a lob attempt and hitting an and-1 basket that tied the game and put the Magic in a position to win.
That is the composure and leadership quality the Magic wanted to see.
It is instances like that that makes it feel like this Summer League was a success for Black, even if his run in Las Vegas went only two games because of a sore left ankle suffered during that game against the Pelicans.
"I've seen growth in his leadership," Magic Summer League coach Mario Chalmers said after the Magic's final Summer League practice Saturday. "His voice is getting more boisterous. He is taking command. There were moments in the game where he took it upon himself to be responsible for things. I think he did a great job of that."
Black was not the only success story.
Fans are buzzing over the performances of Jett Howard and Tristan Da Silva too. It seems like all three of the Magic's roster players got what they needed out of Summer League and are setting themselves up to compete for playing time when training camp begins.
Regardless of how the Orlando Magic's final Summer League game Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves goes, the Magic have to feel their Summer League was a success for this reason. They saw what they needed to see from all three of their key players.
Black will play only two games—he has already been ruled out for Sunday's game while it is not yet determined if Howard or Da Silva will play the finale—but he did a lot of work in those outings. He averaged 12.5 points per game (25 total points), shooting 8 for 16 from the floor with nine total assists.
Black's stated goal from Summer League was to be more aggressive and look to attack the basket and score more. He may not have done the scoring part as anticipated, but he was much more aggressive.
One of the things he was learning how to do in the offseason was control the pace of the game. That is something he did masterfully in the win over the Cleveland Cavaliers and did in the fourth quarter of the win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Black got a lot of attention as the lone rotation player on the Magic's Summer League roster and learning how to control that pace and tempo will be a big key as he projects to take on the backup point guard role.
But that attention left room open for the Magic's two other roster players to shine.
Magic youngsters impressed in Summer League
Howard spent most of last season in the G-League, playing fewer than 100 minutes for the Orlando Magic all season. Everyone was curious what the Magic had in the 11th overall pick from the 2023 NBA Draft.
Howard did not disappoint in any form or fashion. He averaged 19.0 points per game in three games and shot 10 for 21 from three. He added 3.3 assists per game for good measure, showing improved and intriguing playmaking on the ball.
The Magic undoubtedly wanted to see how much better Howard got from just one year of professional play. He played with tons of confidence that comes from having been at Summer League.
"He was very aggressive and he wasn't afraid of the moment," Chalmers said Saturday. "Defensively, he did a good job of being aware off-ball than he has been. Defensively I thought he was better. He shoots the ball well. Even him coming off the dribble making plays, I thought he did a pretty good job at that as well."
The Magic undoubtedly need Howard's shooting. And his ability to shoot quickly on spot-ups or even with some self-creation is one of the reasons the Magic were intrigued with him and made him their surprising pick in last year's draft.
Howard will be the first to admit that his defense is what will be his ticket to playing time. And that is an area he has to keep improving. But he took important steps throughout Summer League in that regard too.
No player probably impressed more than Da Silva. The Magic's rookie looked solid in every facet of the game, finding pockets to cut to and hitting outside shots. Da Silva looked every bit the 23-year-old senior that probably knocked him down draft boards but also made him more prepared to step in and play.
Da Silva looked like someone who could step right into the rotation and play.
"His poise and his patience and his understanding of the game is at a really high level," Chalmers said Saturday. "He shoots the ball well. He's versatile. You can put him in any position and he finds success. I think he's going to be a good player."
Da Silva averaged 17.7 points per game, shooting 10 for 17 from three. He dished out 3.0 assists per game and grabbed 5.0 rebounds per game.
It was an impressive showing especially since it did not seem like he was hunting for shots. He got baskets within the flow of the offense and in ways that should translate directly to his role when he joins the main roster.
Coming out of Summer League with this much optimism is certainly a positive thing. The Magic seem to have enough young players to supplement their depth. It is at least a good base to begin with as these players get ready for training camp in a couple of months.
There is still one more Summer League game left. One more chance to learn something. The Magic will see if they play their key players one more time. But the Summer League has already been a success.