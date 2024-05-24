Predicting the Magic's perfect starting lineup after ideal offseason
By Tyler Watts
SG: Jalen Suggs
There were fears of Suggs being a draft bust and questions about his future with the team after the 2023 season. His playing time dipped as he failed to leap. The fifth overall pick in 2021 needed to improve, and that he did in year three.
Suggs started 75 games where he averaged 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.4 steals in 27.0 minutes each night. He shot 47.1 percent from the field and 39.7 percent on his threes, which were massive improvements. Suggs was named second-team All-Defense and finished eighth in Most Improved Player voting.
The 22-year-old’s run increased in the playoffs where he proved to be a building block moving forward. He is an elite perimeter defender with a versatile offensive game. Suggs must maintain the shooting, but the 6’5 wing made significant strides every year.
If the Magic plan on bringing back Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Suggs, they need a star guard capable of running their offense and creating shots. Someone who is a walking bucket and perennial All-Star could make the Magic a legitimate force in the East. Orlando should go all-in on the best player available this summer, assuming he is willing to stay with the franchise long-term.