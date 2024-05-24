Predicting the Magic's perfect starting lineup after ideal offseason
By Tyler Watts
PG: Donovan Mitchell
The five-time All-Star keeps improving. Magic fans saw up close what he could do in the playoffs, and Mitchell witnessed an exciting young team pushing him to the brink in the opening round. The 6’3 guard has just one season plus a player option left on his contract and is extension-eligible. If he declines a fresh contract, the Cavs are expected to shop him this summer.
Mitchell averaged 26.6 points, 6.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.8 steals in 35.3 minutes per game this season. The 27-year-old is in his prime and is no stranger to leading a young team. Mitchell would draw the defense and get plenty of easy looks for Banchero, Wagner, Suggs, and the rest of the Magic.
Orlando could hide Mitchell’s weakness too. They are an elite defensive team with the cap space to add a rim protector. Plug in Mithcell as their number-one shot creator, and the Magic may be a top-ten unit on both ends of the floor. That is the hallmark of a title-contending roster.
Will the Orlando Magic have the ideal offseason? It won’t be easy. They must address their playmaking needs and improve their roster. It is the key to taking the next step. Expect the Magic to be aggressive and stay tuned to see what they can accomplish.