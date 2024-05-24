Predicting the Magic's perfect starting lineup after ideal offseason
By Tyler Watts
SF: Franz Wagner
Wagner continues to improve. He set new career highs in points, rebounds, assists, and steals per game while playing nearly identical minutes to his second season. The 22-year-old did all that, despite a concerning dip in his 3-point shooting.
Wagner shot 35.8 percent from 3-point range in his first two seasons, but it fell to 28.1 percent in 2024. The majority of his triples were classified as wide-open by NBA Stats, and he still connected on just 31.5 percent of those shots. In 2023, he made 41.6 percent on wide-open looks. Is it a slump or part of a trend? The 6’10 forward must shoot better next season.
The Magic would receive significant offers if they made the 22-year-old available. His versatile skill set and scoring are what every team wants at the three. He is years away from his peak and will continue to improve. Do not be surprised to see his shooting bounce back as Wagner takes another leap in his fourth NBA campaign.
Can Franz Wagner be the second-best player on a title contender? If not, the Orlando Magic should be searching for that piece. They have their defense figured out, and this perimeter stopper is an important part of their present and future.