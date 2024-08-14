Orlando Magic guard surprisingly remains a free agent
By Tyler Watts
The Orlando Magic are coming off a breakout season and have their sights set on new heights. They signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and should get growth from their young talents. Paolo Banchero is on a superstar trajectory, and the Magic believe they are building something special.
Their offseason was not without risk. They signed Franz Wagner to a max contract after a dismal shooting campaign. Orlando also brought back several veterans, but have young players inching for more minutes. The Magic have plenty to sort out as the franchise looks for their first 50-win season since 2011.
Orlando signed Cory Joseph to fill their 15th roster spot. The Magic’s roster is full, but one player surprisingly remains available with just six weeks before training camp opens.
Markelle Fultz surprisingly remains a free agent
The 26-year-old should be in the middle of his prime, but Fultz remains unsigned. He is just one season removed from starting all 60 games he appeared in and averaging 14.0 points, 5.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 29.6 minutes each night.
The former number-one overall pick will have to accept a minimum or training camp contract at this point if he wants to stay in the NBA.
Fultz has played just 129 games over the last four seasons combined. The injuries have piled up, and the 6’4 guard has never improved his 3-point shooting. Fultz needs the ball in his hands to be at his best, but most teams have their playmakers set.
His inconsistent play and production have limited his market. There have not even been rumors of interested teams. Even landing a one-year prove-it contract may be difficult with limited roster space around the league.
The number one overall pick in 2017 has seen his career marred by injuries. He played just 33 games in his two seasons with the 76ers before he was traded to the Magic.
Fultz spent five years in Orlando where he was mostly a starter. Jalen Suggs passed him on their depth chart this season, and the Magic have other guards they want to develop. It left no room for Fultz.
Where does Markelle Fultz end up? It remains to be seen, but the interest is not high. If the 26-year-old gets an opportunity, he will be in prove-it mode. His talent has never been questioned. It is all about offering consistent production and proving he can help his team win. That has not happened, but there is still time if another opportunity arises.