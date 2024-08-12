3 Offseason moves that could come back to haunt the Magic in the future
By Elaine Blum
The Orlando Magic entered the offseason as one of the few playoff teams with enough cap space to land significant additions in free agency. Rather than landing All-Stars Paul George or Klay Thompson, the Magic signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and brought back most of their rotational players from the previous season.
While there was some disappointment among fans that the team didn't go for a bigger fish, the Magic largely received good reviews for their offseason. They are banking on their defensive identity and internal improvements.
Nevertheless, some offseason moves could come back to haunt the Magic.
3. Not getting an impactful point guard
Most offseason discussions have focused on the Magic's lack of three-point shooting and playmaking. Getting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and drafting Tristan da Silva should help with the former issue. It does not address the playmaking issue, though.
Orlando lost Joe Ingles, who was one of the better playmakers on last season's roster, in free agency. They also did not re-sign Markelle Fultz and replaced him with Cory Joseph. Joseph is a traditional point guard, but he is not on this roster to play heavy minutes.
So, the Magic are set to go into the 2024-25 season without a traditional point guard in the rotation. Instead, they are relying on improvements from Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black and playmaking from Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
It is worth a shot. If both of the Magic's defensive-minded guards can take significant steps as playmakers, Orlando could improve its offense without sacrificing any of the defense. It is also a risk, though. A traditional point guard, even off the bench, would make life easier for Banchero and Wagner by setting things up and getting them some easy baskets.
Not getting an impactful point guard could very well come back to haunt the Magic. Either the offense struggles so much that the Magic feel forced to make a move at the trade deadline, or the offense stalls out in the biggest moments again.