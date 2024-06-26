Orlando Magic Daily 2024 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Opportunity abounds, success is narrow
The Aftermath
Yves Missis is one of the best shot blockers in the Draft, blocking 1.5 shots per game. He should translate as such in the NBA. He fits the bill for the kind of centers who do well in the league as a rim-runner and rim-protector. It will just be the rest of his game that has to round into form. That should come in time.
Johnny Furphy is someone who checks the boxes for the Orlando Magic with his size at the guard spot. He cuts well and is an improving jump shooter. Furphy did not measure well at the Combine though and that coudl be a detriment to him. But for this stage of the Draft, he will help a team that picks him.
Jaylon Tyson is one of the best scorers in the Draft at 19.6 points per game last year at California. He bounced around after struggling with coaches in his first two years (the coach that recruited him left before his freshman year and then he struggled after transferring for his sophomore year). There is no denying the scoring chops though. Someone to keep an eye on.
Carlton Carrington came on strong at the end of the season and had a good showing in the ACC Tournament to cement his place in the first round. He is big for a point guard and that is good for a lot of teams. For a team like the Phoenix Suns, his potential as a spot-up shooter is big. They need a point guard and playmaker.
Ryan Dunn is considered one of the best defenders in the NBA Draft. Dunn averaged only 8.1 points per game last year. He is not much of a shooter either (from the foul line or the 3-point line). But his defense is the attractor. That makes him someone who can help a winning team.