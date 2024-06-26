Orlando Magic Daily 2024 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Opportunity abounds, success is narrow
The Orlando Magic's Pick
It seems highly unlikely Nikola Topic will make it to this point of the draft. How would a player who was a consensus top-five pick throughout much of the year fall to the Orlando Magic at No. 18? Would that even be something that could happen?
Well, a torn ACL changes everything. Suddenly the player is no longer available for his rookie year and there are questions about his recovery. That is what happens when there is an injury.
And maybe the Magic should be skeptical of players ACL injuries in particular after Chuma Okeke struggled to recover after the Magic made him the 16th pick in the 2019 and then Markelle Fultz and Jonathan isaac needed time to get back from their respective knee injuries.
But there is also denying that this is an opportunity to add talent to the roster. That should be of paramount importance for the team. And Topic would be adding a Lottery-level talent well after the Lottery ends.
Topic is a 6-foot-6 point guard. He averaged 18.4 points and 7.4 assists per game for Mega last year in their domestic league. He still needs to improve as a shooter, but he checks all the boxes for the Magic everywhere else.
It is hard to imagine the Magic passing up on Topic if he is available. And, yes, the Magic hired his father as a scout.
If the Orlando Magic don't take Nikola Topic:
Johnny Furphy, Kansas: Johnny Furphy has become the favorite prospect for the Orlando Magic in most mock drafts. As a wing, he checks all the boxes as big player who can defend multiple positions. He has a good basketball IQ and understands when to cut and get to the basket.
Carlton Carrington, Pitt: Carlton Carrington has become a favorite prospect for the Orlando Magic now too. He is a 6-foot-4 guard with good scoring instincts, who averaged 13.8 points and 4.1 assists per game. He shot only 32.2 percent from three but a lot of people think he will shoot better in catch-and-shoot situations off the ball.
Yves Missi, Baylor: Yves Missi is one of the best shot blockers in the draft. He has good instincts to chase blocks. He just will have to gain discipline as a defender and in defensive schemes that is typical of young players.