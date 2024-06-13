This underrated prospect could be the Magic's next draft steal
By Tyler Watts
The Orlando Magic made a 13-win improvement and returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Paolo Banchero is blossoming into a superstar as Orlando is loaded with young talent. The Magic hope to build on their success and make a deep playoff run in 2025, but it won’t happen without a point guard upgrade.
Markelle Fultz is an unrestricted free agent, and Cole Anthony struggled in playoffs. Orlando drafted Anthony Black sixth overall in 2023, but he did little to show he is ready for significant NBA minutes. The franchise needs short and long-term answers in the backcourt, and the option is unlikely to exist on their roster.
The Magic have the 18th overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft and should take another crack at filling that hole. A late-season riser may be the perfect answer and figures to be available when Orlando is on the clock.
Bub Carrington could be the Magic’s next draft steal
The 6’4 guard out of Pittsburgh continues to rise up draft boards. His play improved down the stretch, and the leap continued at the combine. The 18-year-old was considered a fringe first-round pick but may have cemented himself as a top-20 selection. The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie even went as far as to say he has Carrington in his top ten prospects.
Bub is one of the youngest players in the class and features a unique skill set. His passing, high basketball IQ, and ability to create shots have scouts intrigued. Carrington improved tremendously on defense this season and could be a force on both ends of the floor in his prime.
He averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 33.2 minutes per game during his lone season at Pitt. Carrington’s shooting efficiency increased as the season wore on. Expect him to be a plus 3-point marksman and playmaker as he reaches his peak.
He needs time to develop, and the Magic have had success in recent years helping prospects grow. Jalen Suggs has become an elite defender. Franz Wagner blossomed into a versatile forward every team covets as Banchero made the star leap. Orlando hopes to get more from several young talents on their roster, and Carrington is the perfect upside option to add to their mix.
Things slowed down for the Magic in the playoffs. They desperately needed another shot creator and offensive weapon on their roster. Carlton “Bub” Carrington fits that bill with defensive upside. He could be the steal of this class if he lands in the right situation, and Orlando may be the perfect city.
The Orlando Magic are considering several options in the 2024 NBA Draft, but Carrington’s blend of talent and upside is too good to pass up. He should fit nicely with the franchise’s young core and could quickly blossom under head coach Jamahl Mosley. If he remains on the board after his recent rise, Bub is a no-brainer selection for the Magic’s front office. Let's hope things fall into place.