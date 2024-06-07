The Orlando Magic need a plan for this key position
By Elaine Blum
Winning three games in a playoff series with a young group that had largely never played in the postseason is nothing to sneeze at. Despite not moving on past the first round, the Magic can book this season as a success.
At the same time, the playoffs also exposed some of the team's biggest weaknesses, however. Three-point shooting and shot creation were big issues. Going into the playoffs, we all knew already that the Magic were more of a defensive team than an offensive one. Still, it was painful to watch the team struggle to score at times, especially on the road. Orlando only scored more than 100 points once the four games they played in Cleveland. Twice, they didn’t even hit the 90-point mark.
That is what a first playoff run is there for, though. It showed who was ready and who wasn't and what the team was still missing. Now, the front office has a chance to add to the core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs over the offseason.
One position especially seems to be the key to future success, and the Magic need to figure out what to do with it.
The Magic need a plan to solve their point guard issue
Orlando needs some help at the point guard spot. In the 2023-24 season, forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner were the main playmakers on the team while also being the primary scorers. Banchero has addressed this issue already, wishing for a table-setter to make his life a little easier offensively.
The answer, it seems, is not on the Magic's roster right now. Jalen Suggs is more of a shooting guard than a point guard, Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony both do not have a reliable three-point shot and thus shrink the floor, and Anthony Black struggled to see consistent minutes as a rookie. The latter can hopefully grow into a key player eventually but might not be quite ready in just his second NBA season.
So, this is something the Magic have to address this offseason, and they need a clear plan. They cannot risk sticking with the same guards they have right now and watching their offense stall out in the biggest moments once again. Yes, Banchero is going to get even better, but he will still need some help.
There are several options for the Magic to find a point guard. Obviously, there is the draft, but that is not the answer. A rookie picked outside the lottery will not solve the team's offensive issues. That then leaves the Magic with free agency and the trade market. Both offer plenty of options, but Orlando cannot just take the first point guard, who is available, and be content with that.
They need a clear plan and idea of what they want someone to provide at the point guard spot. Mainly, the ideal candidate would come with a good three-point shot, and the ability to organize an offense, provide some scoring, and affect the game without the ball in his hands all the time while not being too much of a liability on defense.
The Magic definitely don't want someone to take the ball away from Banchero and Wagner too much offensively and absolutely need someone who can stretch the floor. During the regular season, the only starter to average four or more three-point attempts per game and convert them at a good clip was Jalen Suggs. So, shooting is a must, especially if the Magic let Gary Harris walk in free agency. Defensively, they might have to compromise, however, and rely on their ability to make up for a weak link in the lineup.
While it may not be necessary to make a huge splash and bring in Trae Young, for example, the Magic must do something and do it well. Getting the right point guard will go a long way, and Orlando cannot chase one blindly.