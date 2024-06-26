Orlando Magic Daily 2024 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Opportunity abounds, success is narrow
The Rest of the First Round
The New York Knicks made the biggest splash of the Draft so far in trading for Mikal Bridges. That could possibly set them up to retain their free agents too. They may still lose Isaiah Hartenstein and so adding some center depth with a skilled big man like Kyle Filipowski makes a ton of sense.
Terrence Shannon Jr. was off a lot of draft boards because of a sexual assault case that hung over his head. He was acquitted, which seems to have released him from some questions. Some teams may still be shy about drafting him.
But there is no doubt he is a talented player. He averaged 23.0 points per game last year at Illinois along with 47.5 percent shooting and 36.2 percent shooting from three. His talent is clear. And that is going to get him his NBA look.
Isaiah Collier was once considered one of the top point guard prospects in the Draft. He has good size and can get downhill to the basket. He averaged 16.3 points and 4.3 assists per game. But he struggled a ton as a shooter -- 49.0 percent overall and 33.8 percent from three. He turned it over a lot too. There is still work to do.
Kyshawn George is one of the most interesting prospects in this Draft. He is still pretty young and new to basketball. But he has great size and an already strong shot. That should help him hit the ground running as he picks up more skills in the NBA.
DaRon Holmes is a bit undersized for a center. But he is a workhorse. He was an excellent rebounder at the college level and progressively improved his shooting to move away from the basket. But Holmes will gather boards and score around the basket. Even if he will not develop as a starting center.
Pacome Dadiet is still figuring out how to play basketball. But he is picking it up quickly. Dadiet is an athletic and big wing player. His shot still has some ways to go. But it started picking up toward the end of the season. He could be someone to watch even for the Orlando Magic at No. 18.
Cameron Christie averaged 11.3 points per game and shot 39.1 percent from three on 5.4 attempts per game. He hit 79.1 percent of his free throws. He is considered a solid shooter and that is the skill that scouts think he would add to a team. Going to a championship team like the Boston Celtics would be a good place to emphasize it.