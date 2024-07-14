Eastern Conference Power Rankings: Orlando Magic aim to climb into contender tier
Tier 3: Young and Hungry
Key Additions: Pascal Siakam (Re-Signed), Johnny Furphy (No. 35 Pick)
Key Losses: Jalen Smith (Sign with CHI)
No one can ignore that the Indiana Pacers reached the Eastern Conference Finals last year, even if it ended in an unceremonious and somewhat embarrassing sweep after three collapses in the fourth quarters of that series with the Boston Celtics.
The Indiana Pacers staked a claim to be the young team to watch in the conference and should get the notoriety that Orlando Magic fans probably feel their team deserves.
It is Tyrese Haliburton, after all, who was one of two carryovers from the 2023 FIBA World Cup team to join Team USA for the 2024 Olympics. Haliburton is a bankable star at this point (and the Pacers should be getting more attention on the national TV schedule for it).
Indiana did its major lifting during the trade market last year, adding Pascal Siakam. That made them a more legitimate contender and bolstered their defense.
Pairing that with their strong offensive philosophy and the Pacers should be a dangerous team this year. A team that could easily threaten to return to the Eastern Conference Finals once again.
Key Additions: Kentavious Caldwell (signed from DEN), Tristan da Silva (No. 18 Pick)
Key Losses: Markelle Fultz (Unsigned), Joe Ingles (signed with MIN)
The Orlando Magic are a better team on paper.
They upgraded their guard position, their shooting and their defense by signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. They are young enough that they should be able to bet on internal growth to fill in the gaps.
And Paolo Banchero showed in last year's Playoffs he is clearly good enough to lift the team based on his own internal improvement. Orlando clearly believes that Franz Wagner can get there too with his max extension signed this offseason. The Magic are betting on their internal growth with Jalen Suggs and a healthy Wendell Carter thrown into the mix.
The problem for the Magic is that nobody knows how quickly those young players will grow and how quickly they will step up and improve on their breakthrough 2024 season.
Magic fans are rightfully excited for that potential. Just as they are rightfully concerned that they did not address their playmaking needs this offseason. That opportunity may not have been present this offseason. But another season of running it back leaves the possibility that things go stale too.
The Orlando Magic should be better on paper but did not outwardly solve many of the problems that led to their Playoff defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even Caldwell-Pope brings concerns that he does not shoot enough and only reinforces what the Magic were already good at.
Still, their youth is something worth betting on. And the Magic may not have the dream season they had in 2024, but it should still put them in the ring of secondary contenders who could break through to an unexpected seeding or an unexpected playoff run.
Orlando should look at the Eastern Conference and see an opportunity to compete. This team should be unafraid of anyone.