Eastern Conference Power Rankings: Orlando Magic aim to climb into contender tier
Tier 2: Hopeful for a Chance
Key Additions: Mikal Bridges (trade from BKN), OG Anunoby (re-signed)
Key Losses: Isaiah Hartenstein (signed with OKC), Alec Burks (signed with MIA)
The New York Knicks made the biggest impression and the biggest splash on the offseason market. They were the ones who made the surprise trade of the offseason, acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets and mortgaging a good chunk of their future draft capital to do so.
But this is the time to push in for the Knicks. They hit on something that got them to the second round behind an All-NBA season from Jalen Brunson. And they added to it by adding Mikal Bridges and retaining OG Anunoby.
Brunson boosted those hopes by taking a less-than-max extension to give the Knicks more flexibility to keep adding to what they hope is a title contender.
The Knicks have a lot of offensive firepower and players who will buy completely into Tom Thibodeau's system. Bridges is an excellent defender who has put that on hold to be the Nets' top scorer.
There are still questions. Losing Isaiah Hartenstein hurts a ton. They could lean on Mitchell Robinson, but he has struggled with injuries throughout his career and appeared in only 31 games and has played more than 70 games just once in his career.
The Knicks may not be done. They are reportedly hunting for Walker Kessler. And they could still re-sign Precious Achiuwa. But if there is a reason the Knicks could fall short, it is their lack of depth at center.
Key Additions: Taurean Prince (signed from LAL), Delon Wright (signed from MIA)
Key Losses: Malik Beasley (signed with DET), Jae Crowder (Unsigned)
The Milwaukee Bucks were a mess last year. Things started early with the disputes that occurred during the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament. It continued with the team's mid-season firing of Adrian Griffin and hiring of Doc Rivers. The Bucks tried to figure out how to get their defense right and never got it there.
The season fittingly ended with a second straight first-round exit with Giannis Antetokounmpo out with an injury. The Bucks were stuck in a salary cap hole and could not make significant moves this offseason because of it.
That means the Bucks' bet to become contenders rests on a full offseason and training camp with Doc Rivers (he did help the Bucks improve their woeful defense) and health for their aging stars. Milwaukee's biggest issue probably remains their lack of athleticism.
They are veterans and still high-level veterans—a Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton trio should still be one of the best in the Eastern Conference. It is just whether they will be healthy that is the ultimate question.
And that is not a question anyone can answer with any certainty anymore.