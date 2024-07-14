Eastern Conference Power Rankings: Orlando Magic aim to climb into contender tier
Tier 4: Contenders No More?
Key Additions: Donovan Mitchell (Re-signed), Jaylon Tyson (No. 20 Pick)
Key Losses: Isaac Okoro (Qualifying Offer Pending), Marcus Morris (Unsigned)
Before Cleveland Cavaliers fans get upset at the No. 7 next to their name (or as Orlando Magic fans get angry at the No. 6 next to their name), let's make this point clear: The difference between teams 3-7 are incredibly narrow. We are talking about a few games here and there. These are races that will come down to Game 82 in April. Power rankings are just a temperature of today.
And Cavs fans incensed that a Magic blog would rank the Magic above the Cavs are right: Cleveland won the series in seven games. Even if it took a heroic effort from Donovan Mitchell.
This part should be clear too, when Cleveland was healthy for good chunks of last season, they were as tough as any team last year. The Cavs have plenty of talent and potential to be a surprise team this season.
But those problems that caused so much hand-wringing during the series with the Magic are still present. Mitchell is still individually brilliant. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are still a tough frontcourt to crack and lock down the paint completely.
But the biggest task for Kenny Atkinson is to figure out how to make those four key players work together. And it was clear during the series with the Magic that the Cavs' four best players were not at their best when they all shared the court.
Cleveland is still potent, but the questions have not gone away even if Mitchell signing an extension has lowered the temperature and eased the pressure.
Key Additions: Kal'El Ware (No. 15 Pick), Alec Burks (signed from NYK)
Key Losses: Caleb Martin (signed with PHI), Delon Wright (signed with MIL)
The Miami Heat still have to be considered a Playoff team and a dangerous one at that. They still know how to perform in the Playoffs with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. They are only two years removed from reaching the NBA Finals at the 8-seed. That makes the Heat the constant boogeyman in the Eastern Conference.
But that is also two straight seasons where the Heat sat as the 8-seed. They are severely flawed and unable to maintain consistency in the regular season. Injuries constantly follow them and Miami can only hold the ship steady.
There is seemingly little downward pressure on them. The teams outside the top eight do not feel like major threats. But the Heat also do not feel like a team that is about to turn the corner and shock the Eastern Conference. This feels like a team in decline or a team stagnating. And that could result in them having to fight their way out of the Play-In Tournament for a third straight year.