5 Orlando Magic trade targets from teams that fell short in the playoffs
It did not take long for the Orlando Magic to be at the center of some of the biggest rumors in the offseason.
The NBA is always filled with surprise moves and trades in the offseason. The rumor mill is only starting to turn with just a month to go before the NBA Draft and the first real deadline forcing teams to act and improve.
This is an offseason that should see plenty of movement. With very little cap room available, teams that fell short in the playoffs will either act to take the next step with their rosters or decide it is time to restart their project.
That is a place the Magic can take advantage of. Or that is a place where the Magic could find themselves able to strike a deal using their copious cap space.
Just like with lottery teams who are looking to shed payroll and unload high-priced players, teams that fell short of expectations are looking to make things happen. They are seeking a way to improve. And they are often willing to part with key pieces to do it.
These teams that fell short of expectations in the playoffs failed in some way. Their chemistry was off. They have to do something.
The Orlando Magic experienced that firsthand in their playoff series with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs felt all the pressure of trying to meet expectations and the pressure of falling short. As the Magic made the series more competitive, the tension inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse only grew.
Even winning that series was not enough to stave off changes. The Cavs fired J.B. Bickerstaff and are seemingly open for business after failing to take those important next steps.
The same is going on in places throughout the league. Teams are pondering existential questions about how to improve their rosters.
The Magic are pondering those questions, too. But they are looking for ways to add to their roster. They are looking to take advantage of these teams who may have fallen short and are thinking of making moves to shake things up.
Orlando is already a favored landing spot for players throughout the league. The Magic simply have to understand which players to target and what it might cost to get them.