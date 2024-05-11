3 Trade targets if the Magic want to make a big splash this summer
By Elaine Blum
The Orlando Magic are in a unique position this summer. Not only were they the second-youngest team to make the playoffs but they are also one of only a few playoff teams entering the offseason with plenty of cap space and trade assets.
While there is no rush to build a big-time contender to compete with Boston right now—Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs are all 22 or younger—the Magic could make some big moves this summer to significantly improve the team. With players like Klay Thompson, Paul George, Malik Monk, and Tyus Jones hitting free agency, Orlando will likely have plenty of options to choose from.
If they wanted to, they could also explore the trade market, however. So, let’s look at three trade targets if the Magic want to make a big splash this summer.
3. Dejounte Murray
The Magic need playmaking, three-point shooting, and self-creation on offense. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks have to break up their backcourt duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. It was worth a try but ultimately has not worked out for them. Young has been the face of the franchise for years now, so Murray will likely be the one to leave.
He could solve plenty of the Magic’s offensive issues. Even while he was playing with Young, who is a very ball-dominant guard, Murray still averaged 6.4 assists per game for the 2023-24 season. None of the Magic guards came even close to that number, putting a big double responsibility of having to score and create for others on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Murray can also create his own shot, and opponents respect him from behind the arc. Adding him to the mix would allow Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs to slide down a spot each in the scoring hierarchy to more comfortable territories and Banchero to focus on his scoring.
Plus, Murray is no slouch on Defense, averaging over one steal per game for the past six seasons. Bleacher Report recently suggested that the Magic trade Anthony Black, Jonathan Isaac, and the number 18 pick to the Hawks for Murray. Losing Black before getting a chance to develop him would hurt, but this move could propel the Magic to the next level quickly.