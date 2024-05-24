Latest coach's firing may be first step to potential Magic trade targets becoming available
By Elaine Blum
By now, we all know that the Magic's priority this offseason is to improve the roster and prepare for a more competitive Eastern Conference. Several teams were slowed down by injuries, and next season we might see some teams that struggled play much better.
Ideally, the Magic will bring in some shooting and playmaking help over the summer. Those were, after all, the team's biggest weaknesses exposed in the playoffs. Having such a strong defensive foundation on a young team is incredibly rare, and now is the time to capitalize on that and improve the offense.
The Magic could take several paths to do that. As one of the few playoff teams with plenty of cap space available, they can be very active in free agency. If they want to bring in a big name, the Magic might have to explore the trade market, however. After all, now is the time to spend.
The Atlanta Hawks, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Portland Trail Blazers have been brought up as possible trade partners for the Magic. Players like Anfernee Simons, Dejounte Murray, or Darius Garland seem like great fits in Orlando.
Cleveland, it seems, is already taking the first steps to reshape its team.
Bickerstaff's firing suggests more changes are to come for the Cavaliers
The Cavaliers' big four of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen have not brought the results the organization seemingly hoped for when trading for Mitchell. The team finally won a playoff series, but its showings against the Magic and Celtics were not exactly encouraging.
Now, it seems, they are looking to retool the roster around Mobley and one of Garland and Mitchell. The latter is obviously the bigger name and probably the one the Cavaliers would like to keep around if possible. It all depends on whether or not Mitchell signs an extension, however.
If he doesn't, the Cavaliers can either trade him or risk losing him for nothing, which would be disastrous considering what they gave up to get him. If he does, Garland might reportedly want to be traded. Mobley's emergence as a capable full-time center likely also leaves Allen without a job in Cleveland.
The Cavaliers already made the first step to changing the team when they fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff, and more moves are likely to follow. On the latest episode of the Lowe Post podcast, Zach Lowe said he believed that the chance both Garland and Mitchell will be playing in Cleveland next season is 0 or 5 percent.
That is where the Magic could swoop in and make an offer.
Garland's playmaking and scoring abilities could transform Orlando's offense. Mitchell could add an established, older star player to the young core. BleacherReport actually just listed Mitchell as the dream offseason trade target for the Magic. Allen could offer a defensive-minded option at the center position that would fit the team's identity and add a new element to its big-man rotation.
The Magic should definitely monitor the situation in Cleveland, as either of those three players could help the team. Especially Garland, who is still young and under contract for several seasons, could help take the team to the next level.
One concern is that if—or rather when, it seems—the Cavaliers make players available, there will be plenty of interest across the league, and prices might surge. Plenty of teams out there have much more pressure than the Magic to make an all-in win-now trade. The Lakers and Nets apparently already have trade packages ready for Mitchell, according to Brian Windhorst. Still, it might be worth it, especially if free agency does not go the way Orlando would like.