3 Sleeper trade targets for the Orlando Magic to pursue this summer
By Elaine Blum
1. Jarrett Allen
Cleveland is buzzing with trade talk right now. After a rather disappointing playoff showing, rumor has it that either Darius Garland or Donovan Mitchell will be on the way out. Amidst all that, the Cavaliers' center situation has not gotten as much attention as it might deserve.
Playing with two non-shooting bigs in today's NBA is tough and the Cavaliers looked much better with only one of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley on the floor. Mobley has shown now that he can play the five, and that might leave Allen without a job in Cleveland.
If the Cavaliers make Allen available, he will likely draw plenty of interest from teams all around the league. The 26-year-old big man has proven himself as a strong rebounder, averaging double-digit rebounds three times in the last five years, and a rim protector. He is also an incredibly efficient scorer around the rim.
Even though shooting and playmaking have been mentioned widely as the biggest offseason needs, Orlando could also use a rim-protecting big who fits their defensive identity and can play above the rim.
His lack of a three-point shot would be a concern in Orlando as well, however. The Magic do not want to add a big man who doesn't take threes to a lineup that already struggled to stretch the floor with Wendell Carter Jr.
Carter shot around 37 percent on 3.1 attempts per game. Replacing that with Jarrett Allen could only work if Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner improve from long-range and the Magic add more three-point threats to the mix.
It is certainly something to think about, though.