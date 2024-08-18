3 Questions Tristan da Silva will need to answer immediately
By Elaine Blum
2. Can he shoot the three well
Even if da Silva will play a fair share of minutes in the forward rotation, he will not have huge responsibilities. The Magic have other players to carry those regularly. One thing da Silva will need to do is hit open threes. He was a good outside shooter in college and shot the three exceptionally well in Summer League.
Even after adding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the mix, the Magic do not have a lot of reliable 3-point shooters. Every three da Silva hits will be incredibly valuable, especially if Franz Wagner continues to struggle from long range. The Magic cannot rely on only Caldwell-Pope, Jalen Suggs, and Gary Harris to space the floor. If da Silva can play backup small forward minutes and simply hit a good percentage of the threes defenses will give him, it would go a long way for the Magic.
Opponents might not respect da Silva from behind the arc right away, but they will learn his strengths and weaknesses and adapt accordingly. If he can establish 3-point shooting as one of his main strengths early on, it will help the Magic space the floor, which should, in turn, help improve the overall offense.
Players who were good shooters in college sometimes still struggle when coming to the NBA, though. So, da Silva will have to determine immediately if he can make the transition smoothly. If he can't, he will have to work to figure it out quickly.