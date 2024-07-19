Orlando Magic's 3-point shooting still in focus even in Summer League
The opening shot of the Orlando Magic's Summer League game against the Brooklyn Nets came on a three from Charlie Brown III.
That part is not so uncommon. Many of the shots early in this Summer League game ended up coming from deep. And in a game that comes with a lot of players who are still trying to figure out how to play together, settling for threes is part of the game.
Thursday's contest itself turned into a back-and-forth affair with both teams going on major runs. The Magic took an early eight-point lead only for the Nets to erase it quickly. Brooklyn went on a 20-3 run to take a double-digit lead, the Magic worked their way back into it before the end of the third quarter.
The Nets went on another 7-0 run to take the lead before the Magic worked their way back into it behind some strong drives from Theo Maledon.
In overtime, Orlando had to fight its way back again, tying it at 100 on a Jared Rhoden three. But Jalen Wilson finished with a runner over center Jay Huff to clinch a 102-100 victory for the Nets.
One thing was constant about all the back-and-forth in this game. And while the players on the floor for both the Magic and the Nets are likely not the ones who would line up for instance for their November date in the NBA Cup, one truth remains.
Teams will go as their 3-point shooting goes.
For this Magic team, 3-point shooting is still a major factor in the team's development and growth. And in this Summer League game, it is clear how three-point shooting can push the team up or down.
Orlando shot 11 for 29 from three (37.5 percent) in its loss to Brooklyn on Thursday. The Nets shot 17 for 39 (43.6 percent), including getting 33 points on 6-for-7 3-point shooting from Jalen Wilson and 18 points on 5-for-8 3-point shooting from Noah Clowney. Both of those players are roster players for the Nets. But even that small sample in this setting exemplifies how critical 3-point shooting is.
For better or worse, three-point shooting was a decisive factor in the game. When Orlando made its shots it crept back into the game. When Brooklyn caught fire, it extended the lead.
The Summer Magic have shown what 3-point shooting can do
The Orlando Magic, now 2-2 in Summer League, are shooting 39.3 percent from three, among the best percentages in Las Vegas. It has been a good summer from deep for the Summer Magic. That is hardly the reason they lost the last two games—an inconsistent defense that should not be as much of a problem when the team convenes for training camp is the reason.
But there is no doubt that 3-point shooting has played a vital role for the team.
The team used some hot shooting to propel it past the Cleveland Cavaliers in the opener. The Orlando Magic followed that up with a strong showing in the second half to topple the New Orleans Pelicans. The Orlando Magic shot 11 for 27 (40.7 percent) from three in their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.
Three-point shooting has surprisingly been a strength for the Summer Magic. And yet, it was probably the thing that cost them over and over again Thursday. Three-point shooting matters, even when a team is making them at a relatively healthy clip.
The regular season Magic know this lesson well. Everyone who follows the Magic know this lesson well. Shooting is still the biggest question mark concerning this team.
Three-point shooting is the regular season's biggest concern
Last year, the Orladno Magic finished 25th in the league in 3-point field goal percentage at 34.9 percent and 29th in attempts per game at 31.1 per game. They made the fewest threes in the league at 10.9 per game.
Jeff Weltman was quick to point out that the team was better after Jan. 1–15th in percentage at 36.3 percent. But with just 32.1 attempts per game, that was not enough to move the needle. Nobody considered the Magic an especially dangerous shooting team.
And the Magic still lack knock-down shooters that will demand respect from the outside. Orlando will still have to earn that respect.
There is plenty of hope though.
The team signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a career 36.9 percent 3-point shooter who has hit more than 40.0 percent of his threes in three of the last four seasons (that includes winning two championships).
The Magic are also hopeful to see Jalen Suggs maintain his shooting after he hit 39.7 percent from three last year. They also should believe Paolo Banchero will improve on his 33.9 percent shooting from deep after he made 40.0 percent of his threes in the Playoffs.
And then, of course, the Magic are expecting Franz Wagner to bounce back from his 28.1 percent shooting season and back to where he sat in his first two years—35.4 percent and 36.1 percent respectively.
If Summer League has shown anything, it is that Tristan da Silva and Jett Howard should add some more shooting for the team.
Da Silva has hit 10 of 17 3-pointers (58.8 percent) on his way 17.7 points per game in three Summer League games. Howard has hit on 10 of 21 3-pointers (47.6 percent) on his way to 19.0 points per game.
If there is one takeaway from Summer League, it should be that both of these players will be able to contribute meaningfully from deep this season should they make the rotation. Their spot-up game and decision-making look like it will fit right in.
"We're ready. We're up for the challenge," Howard said after Wednesday's game. "And if they believe in us to take those shots, we're going to take them and make them. I think we're ready.
"It's super important. Any time you can get better from a development standpoint. You don't get better more than playing in my opinion. I think this is super huge for my development. I'm just trying to get better and take advantage of the opportunity I have in my hands."
There is a lot of opportunity for the Magic. They know that for their offense to take the next step, it will take shooting. They know that in the modern NBA, 3-point shooting is not merely the great equalizer, but necessary to success. And they should know they have to increase both their volume and and their percentage to compete at a higher level.
Summer League, for whatever box it can be contained in, and Thursday's game especially are a reminder of how much 3-point shooting can swing games. Orlando is good enough in Las Vegas to compete and give itself a chance to win.
The question is whether these lessons and this improvement will carry over to October with the Magic's regular roster. The three-point shot has to be a part of the Magic's attack, one way or the other.
It remains the biggest question and biggest concern entering the season.