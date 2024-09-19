3 Eastern Conference stars who could cause the Magic the most trouble in 2024-25
By Elaine Blum
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
When the Milwaukee Bucks traded for Damian Lillard, most people in and around the league expected the team to turn into an offensive powerhouse, relying heavily on the two-man game with Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Things didn’t go according to plan for various reasons and the Bucks ultimately did not live up to expectations.
Another training camp and some more experience playing together should solve most of the Bucks’ problems, though. Plus, Giannis Antetokounmpo is still one of the most dominant players in the league. He has not averaged less than 28 points per game since the 2018-19 season. Guarding him is incredibly difficult, especially once he starts on his way to the basket.
The Magic have not fared too well with that recently. Antetokounmpo played in two games against the Magic last season. Orlando took home the win in November, but Antetokounmpo still recorded 35 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 blocks, and 4 steals. A month later, the Bucks won by four points behind Antetokounmpo’s 37 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks.
After two seasons of not making it past the first round of the playoffs, Antetokounmpo should have a chip on his shoulder and that will make him even more difficult to guard. If healthy, he will definitely cause the Magic some trouble in their playoff chase.