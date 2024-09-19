3 Eastern Conference stars who could cause the Magic the most trouble in 2024-25
By Elaine Blum
1. Donovan Mitchell
The Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers have a new-found connection due to last season’s first-round series. It was the first time the Magic made the playoffs with this core and the Cavaliers eliminated them, even though the Magic put up a good fight.
A big reason for that elimination was Donovan Mitchell. The Cavaliers were not playing up to their standard after an injury-ridden regular season and Mitchell also had unimpressive performances in games 3 and 4. At the same time, however, he put up 30 points in Game 1, 50 in Game 6, and 37 in Game 7. The fact that he was able to do that against one of the best defenses in the league was impressive.
Mitchell can score. There is no doubt about that. His career high is 71 points scored in a single game after all. And yet, it was not enough to bring the Cavaliers any significant playoff success so far. After some initial rumors that the Cavaliers were breaking things up and changing the roster, Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen all signed extensions. Cleveland is returning with pretty much the same roster and Mitchell’s promise that he wants to win with this team.
So, we should all expect him to play maybe his best basketball yet next season. That could cause some serious trouble for the Magic. Most analysts and experts are putting the Magic and the Cavaliers into the same tier in the Eastern Conference alongside the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat.
Between the Celtics, Knicks, 76ers, Bucks, Cavaliers, Pacers, Magic, and Heat, more teams are eying a playoff spot without having to go through the Play-In Tournament than there are spots. Orlando and Cleveland are in direct competition for a playoff spot and might even see each other again in the postseason.
The Magic do not need Mitchell to go on a revenge tour and average around 30 points per game. He already averaged 28.3 points in his first season with the Cavaliers and could very well up that number if he is locked in and his teammates figure out how to complement him.