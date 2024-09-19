3 Eastern Conference stars who could cause the Magic the most trouble in 2024-25
By Elaine Blum
The West is still considered the stronger conference in the NBA, as it is filled with star players and playoff-caliber teams. Meanwhile, the East has at least three teams that will be tanking to improve their draft chances and help with their ongoing rebuilds. Still, the Eastern Conference has its own array of superstars and big names.
The Magic don’t have much star power. Paolo Banchero is the only player on the current roster who has made an All-Star team, and he has only done it once so far. Nevertheless, the Magic are hoping to make some noise and compete for a favorable playoff spot in the 2025 postseason.
Some of these stars in the East could cause the Magic some serious trouble, though.
3. Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid’s health may be the biggest variable in the race to the top of the Eastern Conference. Coming off their dominant championship run, the Boston Celtics are still the team to beat. If that is the case, who will be their biggest challengers? The Philadelphia 76ers with their trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey should be the answer but Embiid’s health has been an issue.
Last season, he only played 39 regular season games but when he was on the court, he looked like the best player in the league. Every basketball fan should hope for a healthy season from Embiid, even if it will make things more difficult for other Eastern Conference teams.
Who can really guard Embiid when he is healthy? Even the Magic’s strong defense will struggle with him. Embiid averaged 30 or more points in each of the last three seasons and has not been kind to the Magic recently. In the 2023-24 season, he played two games against the Magic. Philadelphia won both. In April, Embiid recorded a stat line of 32 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1 block. Earlier that year in January, he put up 36 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals.
A healthy Joel Embiid alone puts the 76ers in a different tier than the Magic but surrounding him with two All-Star-level players in Tyrese Maxey and Paul George makes the team even more dangerous.