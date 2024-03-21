12 2024 free agents the Orlando Magic should already be eyeing
The Orlando Magic will have ample cap space this summer to capitalize on an already successful season. Orlando will look to complement their core roster with additions that aim toward contention in the Eastern Conference.
The Orlando Magic are on the rise.
The team entered Thursday's games fifth in the Eastern Conference and one of the youngest teams in the NBA. Not only do they have a large part of their core intact but the team's two stars are 22 and 21 years old.
President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman will manage one of the most important offseasons in Magic history this coming summer. He will need to tread carefully to maintain the team's culture and add to it.
Orlando has money to spend. But the team has the looming contract extensions for Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. The team needs to spend efficiently while maintaining flexibility to account for near-max money for their young trio.
Orlando also has four unrestricted free agents this offseason in Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Chuma Okeke and Goga Bitadze. The team has that and has to balance the involvement of rookies Anthony Black and Jett Howard -- plus the 2024 first-round pick. All while the team is looking to fill some key needs too.
The roster will look for upgrades this free agency. Whatever the Magic accomplish this season, they will expect to match and improve on it next year. This year's free agency class will go a long way to that.
The team will be looking for their fifth starter this offseason. Gary Harris has been excellent in his role as the starter for the Magic and could be retained. But as it stands, there are potential upgrades at that position on the open market this summer.
The team could also use better center depth and better shooting, of course.
This free-agent class is not deep with talent, but the Magic should use their cap space and make one significant free-agent splash. Now is the time to do it with their added cap space and the clear value of having a shooter in the starting lineup would be.
Orlando needs to add pieces to complement Banchero and Wagner as they phase out of their rookie contracts.
As the team moves into a playoff contender they should solidify their bench with players who can contribute any given night. This is the time to have at least one eye on free agency and what the Magic might add to the team this summer.