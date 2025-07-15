The path to a two-way spot is embracing the Orlando Magic's identity

The Orlando Magic know their identity. They know what they like and what is successful in the role players they seek to fill out their roster.

As much as the Magic have improved their offense with their offseason moves and as much as they need shooting, they still want to add players who will compete on the defensive end.

The Magic's identity is on defense. It is almost impossible to play for this team if you cannot "guard your yard" and defend.

Jase Richardson may not have size, but he has shown in his early Summer League games his willingness to compete on that end. Noah Penda was drafted for his defensive versatility and potential as much as anything.

Defense is still at the center of every decision the Magic make.

For the players on this roster angling to get one of the Magic's remaining two-way spots, this is central to what the team wants. Orlando is grading its players based on their defensive intensity and effort. They have to meet the Magic's identity.

"We want to teach our guys to be physical and pressure the right way," Summer League coach Ameer Bahhur said after practice Monday. "The way we're going to expect them to in the regular season. I think our guys have done a great job embracing that. We have forced 20 turnovers in these games. To be able to do that and play the right way within our team principles is a testament to them."

The Magic's defense has delivered for the most part.

They have forced 30 total turnovers in the two games, including 22 in the loss Sunday to the Toronto Raptors. They gave up 103.7 points per 100 possessions in the 84-81 loss to the Sacramento Kings in the opener last Thursday and 98.9 points per 100 possessions in the 89-86 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

Orlando's defense has stood tall. And the Magic's roster players have held their own defensively too. It has been a good summer on that front.

It is the other players fighting for either a look at the Magic's last open roster spot (likely to be held open until after the trade deadline) or the team's two open two-way spots.

To stand out on that end, players not only have to impress offensively, they have to stand out on defense. That is the ticket to the Magic's hearts.

Wendell Moore has stood out among non-roster players

It should be no surprise that former Duke guard Wendell Moore Jr. has stood out the most. He built his reputation while at Duke for being the defensive complement for several Duke teams, including the one Paolo Banchero played on.

He had a defensive box plus-minus of greater than 2.0 in two of his three seasons in Durham. He was taken with the 26th pick in the 2022 Draft. But he has struggled to find his footing in the NBA.

Moore has played 90 total games across three seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets. His career high minutes played is 30 when he was with the Pistons last year. His career high in scoring is 12 points.

The biggest thing he has struggled with is his shooting. That is why he finds himself on the outskirts of the NBA.

He came to the Magic this Summer trying to prove himself again.

"Really just that I can be a good player in this league," Moore said after practice Monday. "I'm going into my fourth year. I have had a couple of good opportunities. Sometimes, things just didn't work out. It's kind of a fresh start for me. It's my chance to showcase to all 30 teams that I'm a good player."

Moore still has a lot to prove.

He scored only two points in the game against the Kings. But he was huge against the Raptors, scoring 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting and making two of his three 3-pointers.

That is a sign of Moore showing off everything he has worked on and hopes to prove in this Summer League. But Moore knows his defense is what could get him an opportunity with a team like the Magic.

He has made an impression.

"In this week or so we have gotten to know him, his energy and his approach every day is infectious," Bahhur said after practice Monday. "I think he does a great job lifting up his teammates. And then on the court, I think he has done a great job offensively, being aggressive, getting downhill and making plays at the rim. Defensively, he has embraced the challenge of guarding the other team's primary ball handler or best wing."

It felt like in Sunday's game, he put a lot of things together and showed the potential he still has to fit what the Magic are looking for. He already seems to have the inside track as someone who plays the way the Magic are looking.

What the Magic look for in a two-way spot

The Orlando Magic's relationship with their two-way contracts has been a tricky one. It is not clear exactly what the team wants.

The only two-way player to get major minutes last year was Trevelin Queen. He became a reliable energy booster for the team, his defense far surpassing his offense. That weighed more for them than the diminutive Mac McClung, despite his all-G-League accolades.

Ethan Thompson, signed just before the All-Star Break and back on a two-way contract this year, never played for the team, racking up points in Osceola.

First and foremost, they seek high-level players who can boost Osceola. To get on the main roster, those players must provide energy and defend. That is why Moore's inclusion on the Summer League team and his play so far should have the antenna raised.

Moore has embraced the Magic's process and way. He said he loves to defend and the Magic play the way he likes to play.

He still has something to show and prove in the Magic's remaining Summer League games. He does not have a two-way contract yet.

But he has clearly made a good impression through two Summer League games and a week with this team. If the Magic are looking to fill that spot, Moore could be a good addition.