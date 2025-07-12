Orlando Magic's two-way player is known for critical skill Magic need

The Orlando Magic kept their last two-way spot open for most of the season last year.

Trevelin Queen was the stalwart from last year, an energy player with an improving offensive repertoire that came in and mixed things up. Mac McClung never really got his chance with the main club but was a stalwart as the Osceola Magic made the G-League Finals.

It was hard to get a sense of how the Magic wanted to use their two-way players. Especially considering the Magic's depth was stretched completely thin, this was a resource the Magic did not use very often. Queen and McClung gave the Magic something, but how big a part of the picture was unclear.

The team kept that last spot open until around the All-Star Break when they signed Ethan Thompson to a two-year deal.

If Magic fans had never heard of him, that is understandable. He did not play a game for the Magic despite signing a two-way deal. But he was critical for Osceola to reach the finals, averaging 18.4 points per game and shooting 39.1 percent from three in 31 games for the Magic.

In one respect, it was clear Thompson had a critical skill for the magic. He was simply good at putting the ball in the basket.

"I feel like they put a great plan in place for me at the beginning of the season on a way I can get on the two-way contract I am on," Thompson said after practice Saturday. "They put me in a great position to showcase my shooting ability, ability to space the floor and obviously pushing me defensively as well."

Thompson has been dubbed a "professional scorer." He is versatile enough to get his shot and can score on all three levels.

That is what he put on display in his Summer League opener against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, scoring 16 points on 4-for-10 shooting and 3-for-6 shooting from three.

He had the ball in his hands a lot and was one of the main attackers for the team. Ethan Thompson, like Tristan da Silva, is expected to be a calming presence as a more veteran player within the group.

Thompson, Magic looking for balance

But like everyone else, it took Ethan Thompson some time to find the right balance in Summer League.

Orlando Magic Summer League coach Ameer Bahhur said the team's offensive goals are to play faster and more aggressively. That led to some often rushed play early in the game -- the Magic scored only 12 points on 4-for-13 shooting in the first quarter of Thursday's loss.

Thompson had five points and two turnovers, making one of his two shots, in the first quarter. He was among the players that seemed to be moving too quickly.

He was certainly part of the effort to push the pace in the quarter. Just as much as he was part of the answer to calm things down and get the Magic back into the game.

After that rough first quarter, Thompson looked every bit the professional scorer he was in the G-League throughout that first Summer League game. Even scoring five points in the final quarter as the Magic mounted a comeback to tighten the game.

"We know Ethan is a high-level scorer," Magic Summer League coach Ameer Bahhur said Saturday. "He can score in a variety of ways. I think he showed in that first game that he can score both on the ball and off the ball. He provided a great energy boost for us. And I think he was really solid defensively. He continues to do what he's been doing, just at a higher level."

There is still plenty to improve. When Thompson was on the blal, his decisionmaking was at times spotty. He took and missed a quick shot with the Magic down two late in the game that gave the Kings the chance to pull away for good.

Where is Thompson's role?

The question is how will that translate to the NBA? Will he get his opportunity in the NBA?

Ethan Thompson's scoring ability is still something the Orlando Magic need badly. They are looking for more offensive skill to help improve the 27th-ranked offensive rating in the league.

Thompson has come a long way as a shooter -- he is a career 35.2-percent 3-point shooter in four seasons in the G-League. Last year was his best 3-point shooting season of his career.

That shot was on display in the Magic's Summer League opener. That shot, because the Magic could still use more wing shooting, will be vital.

But as everyone learned with the team last year, shooting is secondary to defense. That is an area Thompson is constantly trying to prove.

"I've been in Summer League before, just definitely showing a calming presence out there, trying to be a leader vocally and through actions," Thompson said after practice Saturday. "Defensively, showcasing I can guard. Orlando prioritizes defense. That is something I learned in my time here. That's something I am trying to show."

Thompson still has to showcase himself and make his mark for this team. His spot on the Magic is secured -- he signed a two-year deal when he got his two-way contract.

But even in one game, he showed he has the skills and the willingness to give the Magic the boost they are looking for.