Paolo Banchero has already proven he is worth every penny of his max contract

Orlando Magic fans knew Paolo Banchero was going to get a max contract. It was a sure thing and probably the most obvious move the Magic would make this offseason.

The only thing that seemingly needed to be negotiated was whether Banchero rose to the level to get a player option on the fifth and final year. But there was likely little discussion of including the max and supermax language.

It was not a surprise. But it still engendered debate.

The nature of the "embrace debate" world seems to want to rush to conclusions instead of letting a 22-year-old player mature and grow naturally. There are a lot of people who want to close the book on Banchero or put down a player to promote their favored player.

Banchero exists within the role the Magic have asked him to play. And Banchero has already accomplished a lot.

A player of Banchero's caliber, regardless of questions about his place in the league, is a sure thing for a max extension. But still, there are plenty of arguments in several corners of the Internet about just how good Banchero can be.

But everyone should be clear: Banchero has earned every penny of his max extension. He has already proven himself as a centerpiece player for the Magic. It is the rest of the world that needs to catch up.

Banchero's raw stats are historic

The biggest argument Paolo Banchero has always had in his favor is the volume of his raw stats. Those still have to mean something in the league. He puts up numbers.

Banchero averaged 25.9 points per game, increasing his scoring average each of his three years, even despite his injury last year. He added 7.5 rebounds per game and 4.8 assists per game.

More than that, Banchero improved his averages, going to 29.4 points per game, 8.4 rebounds per game and 4.2 assists per game. This was the second straight postseason he improved his raw averages in the Playoffs with defenses loaded up against him.

Considering how much weight was put on his shoulders -- 33.6 percent usage rate in the regular season and 36.4 percent in the Playoffs -- it is a wonder that he was able to break through at all. The clear answer to the Magic's problems in failing to advance in the Playoffs was to improve the offense around Banchero and make his shot volume and decisions that much easier.

It has often felt like Banchero is banging his head against a wall. It is a credit to him that he has been able to put cracks in that wall.

But the biggest knock on him and where his critics try to poke holes in his stardom is his efficiency.

Banchero shot 45.2 percent from the floor and 32.0 percent from three last season. That is hardly an efficient number. For his high usage, he posts a 50.0 percent effective field goal percentage (a career high) and 55.1 percent true shooting percentage (his career best too).

None of this is enough for his critics. He is not nearly efficient enough to be considered among the best players. His team has not won at a higher level yet.

Last year was a strange season for Banchero. Coming back from the oblique injury, Banchero struggled. He was everything his critics accused him of -- averaging 20.6 points per game and shooting 40.6 percent from the floor and 28.9 percent from three -- in the 17 games after returning from injury.

But after the All-Star break, Banchero took his game to another level. He posted 29.0 points per game, shot 47.3 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three. He shot a 52.3 percent effective field goal percentage and a 58.3 percent true shooting percentage.

Paolo Banchero still has a ways to go to get to an elite level -- Jayson Tatum, for example, averaged 26.8 points per game with a 58.2 percent true shooting percentage last year.

In other words, when Banchero was healthy, he played like the elite level All-Star everyone is begging him to be. It just became about seeing it -- and Banchero extending that to a full season. The injury disrupted everything last year.

Everyone who watches the Magic knows that this baseline and this confidence to create and hit those tough shots is what has helped the Magic get to this point. He is a vital piece to this puzzle.

Banchero has helped turn the tide for the Magic

The other criticism of Paolo Banchero then is about his on/off splits, especially when they compare him to Franz Wagner.

The Magic had a -0.6 net rating with Banchero on the floor last year, with the offense only taking a small improvement from a team average of 108.9 to 109.1 points per 100 possessions. Wagner, for reference, had a +6.0 net rating when he was on the floor. That is surely helped by playing alongside and against more bench units.

But like his raw stats, Banchero's struggles recovering from his injury clouded a lot of his season. After the All-Star Break, the Magic had a +4.8 net rating with Banchero on the floor (still not near Wagner's +6.6 points per 100 possessions while on the court). Banchero still had an impact on winning.

Of course, Banchero playing better and playing more efficiently will help the team succeed. And there are still plenty of areas where Banchero could improve.

But from a basic standpoint, the Magic had 22 wins the season before they drafted Banchero. His presence completely transformed the team, rising to 34 wins and then 47 and 41 with back-to-back playoff berths.

The Magic are a different team because of Banchero. He has been a big part of elevating this team. And the Magic have spent their time finding a way to improve the team's offense.

Banchero has already proven himself worth his salary. The team is in a better place because of the attention Banchero seeks. The Magic will go as far as he and Wagner will take them.