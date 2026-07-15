Orlando Magic's Summer League veterans have everything to prove

TyTy Washington understood that the problem in his NBA career was never talent.

Washington was drafted with the 29th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He follows a long line of Kentucky guards who seemed to have depressed college stats that had him dropping in the Draft but had clear first-round talent.

It was all about putting everything together and finding the right situation to put his talent on display.

Display is the most difficult part.

Getting caught in a crowded rotation with the Houston Rockets and injuries limited him to 74 total games in four NBA seasons. He is no longer eligible for a two-way contract. He is fighting for a roster spot.

Every opportunity he has in front of NBA scouts is vital to his future in the league. Even if he is merely showing he is healthy and that he can contribute to a Summer League team.

"[I'm trying to show] that I'm serious about basketball," Washington said after the Magic's Summer League practice on Tuesday. "I've taken care of my body. It's never really been a talent thing. It has been an opportunity and being in the best shape. Just really showing I got into shape and can come out here and lead a team and try to get the championship to win."

There are many players like Washington on this team. Players who have been on the periphery of the NBA and gotten limited looks, but are hungry for more.

Like Washington, they want to show they are healthy and can contribute at the NBA level. That often means contributing as a shooter or defender more than as a pure scorer.

A second chance

Washington has been a solid addition for the Magic off the bench in Summer League, averaging 7.7 points per game in 19.8 minutes per game. He has shot 9 for 18 from the floor and 3 for 7 from three.

Washington's main role has been a veteran stabilizer as a point guard, posting 11 assists against four turnovers in three games. He has also added five steals, all coming in the win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Washington has looked like a four-year NBA player who can bring a sense of calm and poise to a young team.

That has been vital, even off the bench, as the Magic emphasize the roster players and two-way players on their main team. Washington is coming off the bench but playing a vital role.

He is not the only veteran player standing out or trying to make an impact in support of these players.

Keon Johnson is one of those players. He has appeared in 161 games across four seasons with 79 coming with the Brooklyn Nets last season.

Johnson has put his athleticism and defense on display during his Summer League run with the Magic. He is averaging 8.0 points per game in 14.5 minutes per game, shooting 6 for 18 from the floor and 1 for 10 from three. He has added 1.7 rebounds per game.

Johnson has not made a huge statistical impact. But most teams around the league know what he is capable of. His defensive presence and athleticism matter a lot more.

Johnson said he is trying to show that he is healthy and improving his decisionmaking.

For a player like Johnson, he needs to play well, but it is far more important to contribute to winning.

The chance to win

The contradiction of Summer League is that individual success comes not from an individual's stats but from how everyone integrates with the team and makes the team better. These players are mostly not going to be the stars of their NBA teams.

Summer League results are not the most important thing. For a team like the Orlando Magic, seeing their roster players look more in command and mature has been more vital. Intriguing play from Osceola Magic standouts like Colin Castleton or Lester Quinones is also vital.

But ultimately, this team wants to see its coaching staff teach things clearly and concisely and see that translate into wins.

That is what will matter in the fall. And this is at least proof of concept of the team's tactical capabilities.

"This is a fun group," Johnson said after practice Tuesday. "A lot of energy. A lot of personalities on this team. But I feel like everybody has one goal, which is to get better. But I feel like everybody is trying to win here."

The better the team plays, the better it will be for individuals.

It helps that there is a carrot for the Magic of competing for a Summer League title.

With a 2-1 record, the Magic are still in the running to advance to the four-team tournament to determine a Summer League champion this weekend. The Orlando Magic, with an even point differential, likely would need a blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday to have a chance at it.

When there is a trophy in sight, winning is still an important goal regardless of the competition.

But how this team has come together and has started to embrace the higher-paced, pressure-defense style with each game is a good sign for the team.

It is a good sign for the individual players. Winning is a sign of what is working about this group.

"I feel like we have gelled pretty good," Washington said after practice Wednesday. "Every day we've gotten better and just improving. Hanging out around the hotel building our camaraderie off the floor. It's carrying over to the court. Our last game went to overtime, and it's a testimony that guys trust the coaches and trust each other."

The better the group plays, the better it looks for a player like Washington trying to regain a spot in the NBA.

That still leaves a lot of work ahead for these players. But they have put a good foot forward to prove themselves and prove they ar ready when that call comes.