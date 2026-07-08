Summer League is Jase Richardson and Noah Penda's next big test

Jase Richardson and Noah Penda have a special directive for them as they enter Summer League.

They are both second-year players. They hardly played their rookie year.

They are trying to establish themselves with a new coach and coaching staff. But they are the players who know what this Magic team has been about.

Both Jase Richardson and Noah Penda said coach Sean Sweeney gave them the challenge to be more vocal leaders and set the tone. They were among the first Magic players Sweeney and his new staff met with when they moved into the building.

Summer League's biggest purpose is a stage for second-year players to show what they learned in their rookie season. This is their chance to show what they have learned and how they have progressed.

This is their shot to make an impression to push for more playing time, and prove they are no longer rookies.

"I think there is no better way to learn than to get thrown into the fire early," Jase Richardson said after practice Monday. "Just having those moments and looking back at them, there is a lot to learn from them, but also a lot of good things to take away from. Just try to bring those positive things and work on them during the Summer League."

Stats may not matter much in Summer League. Both Richardson and Penda will play larger roles than they would play for the Magic on their main roster. But they both need to and want to look like they belong in the NBA.

The best second-year players in Summer League stand out because their year of experience gave them confidence and comfort to shine against lesser competition.

Richardson and Penda likely will not look like that. They did not get much time in the spotlight last year. But this is their chance to show how much they have grown. The Magic certainly seem to expect them to stand out ahead of their second season.

Seeking an opportunity

Both Jase Richardson and Noah Penda were drafted in positions where they are not expected to make immediate contributions. Richardson was the 25th pick and Penda was taken early in the second round.

On top of that, they were joining an Orlando Magic team that had deep playoff ambitions. Rookies tend not to play for those teams.

Even in an injury-filled season, both Richardson and Penda struggled to break through.

Richardson averaged 4.4 points per game in 10.9 minutes per game across 54 appearances. In 21 games where he played at least 12 minutes, he averaged 7.6 points per game and shot 45.9 percent from the floor and 32.7 percent from three.

He showed throughout his brief time that he could get to his spots and score. But his lack of size hurt him on defense.

That is something Richardson is hoping to prove in Summer League that he has a better understanding of his defensive positioining.

Richardson said he worked on his body a lot this offseason. he feels quicker and more agile and in bette condition. He hopes he be better with his defensive positioning and be a pest on defense.

Penda did not have that problem on defense. That was probably where he made his biggest impact with his versatility and size.

Noah Penda appeared in 59 games (more than Jalen Suggs) and averaged 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. In the 28 games he played at least 12 minutes, he averaged 6.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 stocks per game.

Penda was certainly more raw as an offensive player, leaning a lot on putbacks and developing his 3-point shot. But his energy on defense was clear.

He was someone who needed playing time and experience to gain confidence.

This is his opportunity to show how he has progressed and improved in his offseason and leave a good impression heading into next season.

"You want to play the Summer League how you want to play the NBA season," Penda said after practice Monday. "I want to say you're not going to take it easy just because it's a Summer League game and be surprised when you arrive at training camp with the NBA guys and get out of the rotation just because you approach the game easier in the summer."

That is all they can do is leave an impression. They must look like they have improved and are prepared for the second season.

Leaders on the team

Summer League is not about stats. Someone will score and get the points. It is still a basketball game among professionals, of course.

Someone can accumulate stats, but in a way that will not help the team in the regular season. There are better players joining the team in the fall.

What the Magic want to see is these returning players lead and fit into what the coaching staff wants them to do.

As the returning players, they have a deeper relationship to the team. They are the ones who are getting a lot of the focus and attention. It is on them to move the team in the right direciton.

"I think the main thing they are emphasizing is being a leader," Jase Richardson said after practice Monday. "Being a vocal guy, especially at the point guard position. Help the other guys out and make sure my voice is being heard offensively and defensively."

Richardson said the coaches have emphasized to him as a point guard getting the team organized and getting up the floor quickly. The Magic want to play much faster, it would appear. And that puts a lot on Richardson's plate.

Noah Penda said the coaches are expecting to see an evolution in the way he and Jase Richardson play. They want to see poise and the elimination of rookie mistakes.

They want to see them look like NBA players getting their work in, not trying to prove they belong. They are expected to be leaders.

"Their leadership coming into this has been off the charts," Magic Summer League coach D.J. Bakker said after practice Monday. "What does that look like? Their communication. Their work habits each and every day. Obviously, they were here prior to the start of camp. They have been in the gym. They have been working with our staff, getting to learn the expectations on both sides of the ball. They have taken a serious approach to wanting to perform and play at a high level, both individually and, more importantly, collectively as a group. They have set the tone for our camp."

There are a lot of things to watch during this Summer League. The Magic will be watcing the growth from their youngest players most.

This is their chance to show how much they learned in their rookie seasons and what they can do this coming year.