Orlando Magic cannot afford to lose Lester Quinones

The Orlando Magic -- and, really, the entire NBA -- already knew Lester Quinones was a capable offensive player. He was the Osceola Magic's leading scorer last year, leading them to the top seed in the Eastern Conference, all while shooting better than 40 percent from three.

In his short stints in the NBA, he has shown his potential as a scorer and shooter.

To say the Magic need that skill set, is an understatement. Quinones would seemingly be a great fit.

That is not how you stand out to the Magic and their brass, for better or worse. They want to see players who can fight defensively and make a difference.

In a 30-point game where Quinones made four threes and was critical in a come-from-behind 112-107 overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers, his scoring is not what should have everyone excited and make him undeniably important for this team. It was his defense.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Quinones applied full-court pressure, ultimately forcing a turnover that started a Magic fast break and then a backcourt violation on back-to-back possessions. That kind of intensity helped set the tone for the team.

Everyone could feel the shift from that moment -- and another stellar defensive second half. It was Quinones' defense that helped reshape the game in teh Magic's favor.

"There was a switch in our energy," Quinones said after Sunday's win. "You could see when that shift happened. Defensively, we emphasized bringing energy and playing harder than them. I feel like that third quarter stint when we were pressuring them, you could feel the shift in the game."

If this is what Lester Quinones is doing when pushed into the spotlight with both Jase Richardson and Noah Penda sitting out the second night of the back-to-back, it is hard to ignore what he could bring as a potential two-way player or to fill that last roster spot.

Either way, given Quinones' shooting and offensive ability, he is a Summer League standout the Magic cannot afford to let go.

Quinones has the offensive skills the team needs

Any addition to the Orlando Magic always comes down to the question: Well, can they shoot?

The Magic have seemingly shirked a lot of those needs and it has been one of the bigger things holding them back from reaching their full potential and breaking through in the Eastern Conference (let alone the entire league).

The Magic added Lester Quinones to the roster last year as an Exhibit 10 player, parking him with the Osceola Magic for the year.

He averaged 23.3 points per game and shot 41.0 percent on 9.4 3-point attempts per game last year in 36 regular-season appearances. Quinones has thrived offensively in the G-League, averaging 22.3 points per game and shooting 38.8 percent from three in four seasons of G-League experience (three full seasons).

He is clearly an elite G-League player. What Quinones is looking for is a consistent NBA opportunity.

He has played three seasons in the NBA (giving him one more year of two-way contract eligibility), appearing in 54 total games for 11.0 minutes per game.

His longest time came in the 2024 season with the Golden State Warriors, where he appeared in 37 games. In that season, he played at least 12 minutes in 14 games, averaging 8.2 points per game and shooting 40.6 percent from the floor and 22 for 58 (37.9 percent and 4.1 attempts per game).

Quinones is never shy about shooting. That is the kind of player the Magic need. Someone who is unafraid to let it fly and can score points in a hurry.

Whenever Quinones is in the game, he is a threat to score. But he need to prove he can be so much more.

"He's versatile in his offensive game," Summer League coach D.J. Bakker said. "He can obviously drive. You saw a few times he drove and collapsed the paint, and he is a willing passer too. He just has such a great shot-making ability. That's his foundation, but he loves to drive and kick, collapse the defense and find the open man. He is a winning player who cares about helping his teammates out."

With Jase Richardson and Noah Penda out Sunday, Lester Quinones clearly took it upon himself to take command. He was aggressive hunting for his shot early. It was his banked-in three just before halftime that seemed to settle the Magic in and give them some momentum to get back into the game.

But he also made some great passes as his coach pointed out.

Quinones finished Sunday with three assists but plenty more secondary assists -- including on the second three in overtime for Alex Morales in the corner -- where his drive collapsed the defense and opened up a kickout for an open shot or a dump-down for a dunk.

Quinones has always been able to score. That is not something anyone in the league could question. It was how he would fit in elsewhere.

Quinones' defense showed he can fit in with the Magic

The Orladno Magic's whole roster philosophy is based on size and defensive versatility. If a player cannot hold his own defensively, they are going to get discarded quickly.

Lester Quinones has the scoring ability and the spurtability to score a bunch of points quickly because of his outside shooting. But the Magic wanted to see him defend and make smart decisions beyond his shooting.

If there is one thing the Magic have not done much of this Summer League is ramp up the pressure coach Sean Sweeney was known for in his time with the San Antonio Spurs. Orlando started to apply a whole lot more ball pressure.

A lot of players deserve credit for that -- from TyTy Washington as the lead point guard to Phillip Wheeler and Keon Johnson. But Lester Quinones was a big piece of this puzzle too. His pressure was so complete that the Portland Trail Blazers, already playing without a traditional ball handler, were going away from him to keep him out of the play.

This was a defensive masterclass.

The league knows Quinones can shoot and score. That was on full display and has been on display in Summer League.

Quinones is now averaging 18.3 points per game and shooting 19 for 35 (54.3 percent) overall and 8 for 16 (50.0 percent) from three. Those are numbers that are hard to ignore from a player who is so close to breaking through to a full contract.

What made him even harder to ignore was the defensive intensity and pressure he brought.

That is what will help him make a roster. Considering his offensive skills, the Magic cannot afford to miss on him.