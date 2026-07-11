The one thing that still hasn't changed for the Orlando Magic

The Prime Video broadcast spent a good chunk of the fourth quarter talking about the Orlando Magic's offensive struggles under Jamahl Mosley and during the past 15 years. Jim Jackson, the color analyst on the broadcast, brought up the Game 6 disaster.

Seemingly right on cue, the Magic's 10-point lead dissipated quickly. Orlando's offense slowed to a crawl, and the team was left taking late-shot-clock shots, scoring only 14 points in the fourth quarter.

As much as the conversation is about offense with this team, the team's identity remains the same. The Magic will succeed and win on their defense. And to get their first Summer League win, the Magic got two huge defensive plays from Noah Penda and then another from Izaiyah Nelson.

With the Magic up by three with 30 seconds to play, Noah Penda mishandled a pass and the ball squirted toward the backcourt.

Tre White got the ball and sprinted toward the basket on the other end. But Penda recovered and got a piece of the layup attempt, allowing the Magic to recover defensively and force the Heat to fumble the rebound.

After the Heat blocked a Keon Johnson layup attempt, the Heat found Vladislav Goldin on the run toward the basket in transition. Penda flew in from behind to block the shot and preserve the game.

With 3.2 seconds left, rookie Izaiyah Nelson switched onto Jahmir Young who was able to get enough space for a three. But Nelson stayed with him enough and blocked the shot, allowing Penda to secure the rebound and seal the game.

"That's huge, especially in Noah's case," Lester Quinones said after Saturday's win. "His size and his frame and being so big, I feel he can be an elite-level defender. It's just the little meticulous stuff like schemes and knowing the player's habits. He kind of pre-determined his move and was there and swatted it away. That was impressive by Noah.

Looking for a reason why the Magic held on to defeat the Heat 93-88 for their first Summer League victory? It is all about their defense. Not just the big plays, but the whole ethos.

There will be a lot of changes with the Magic, but that part will not change. The Magic will still be about their defense. That will still be the driving force of their success.

Defense is still the catalyst

Sean Sweeney made his mark with the San Antonio Spurs as their defensive coordinator. The Spurs played a high-pressure system that was based on good communication and rotations behind the play.

The Orlando Magic have not ramped that pressure all the way up with the Summer League roster, but the constant and consistent message from the team has been that they will be judged on their defense first and foremost. Orlando wants physicality and effort on that end.

That will not change in the fall. The Magic believe their defense will be the catalyst to their success.

Why wouldn't they? Orlando was top five in defensive rating in the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Last year, the team was a disappointing 13th last season.

That undid a lot of the offensive changes the Magic hoped to make. Orlando entered the season hoping to turn defense into offense. The goal of playing faster was to get more transition opportunities because of the turnovers -- second in turnover rate in 2025 -- the team forced.

Last year, the Magic finished 14th in turnover rate and 12th in points off turnovers per game. Both were elements that the team lived on during the 2024 and 2025 season.

Before the Magic can do anything, they must regain their defensive identity. An improved defense will improve the team's offense.

Success is still dependent on the team's defense.

Defense won Saturday's game

That was what the Summer League Orlando Magic did on Saturday. That was the clearest sign of how the Magic can use their defense to improve their offense. And it is the clearest way this team is going to build consistency.

The Orlando Magic held the Miami Heat to 36 points in the second half -- 18 points each. Even with forcing just 10 turnovers, the Magic tallied nine fast-break points. They pushed at every chance they got. And they used misses to build momentum.

Miami made only 11 of 34 shots (32.4 percent) and 4 for 15 from three (26.7 percent). The Heat were not throwing the ball away, and they were getting their share of offensive rebounds (five in the second half), but they were struggling to get clean looks.

The Magic were always in their face.

"Just really encouraging guys to be two-way players," Magic Summer League coach D.J. Bakker said after Saturday's win. "It's hard to score your way into the NBA and score your way into playing time. And knowing there are two sides to the basketball. . . . The thing I was proudest about was they had 36 points in the second half. I think two players combined for 34 alone in the first half. Just keeping them out of transition, taking care of the ball."

D.J. Bakker singled out Noah Penda for his versatility on that end, allowing the Magic to deploy pressure and keep players in front. But he praised Penda most for his ability to work off the ball. An element he often struggled with in his rookie year.

Orlando used that defensive success to power the offense, scoring 47 points in the second half -- 33 coming in the third quarter as the team flipped the lead in its favor.

Bakker said the team's defensive energy and hustle on the offensive glass helped them change the game. It snowballed into something the Magic could use to build their lead.

The defensive miscues that cost them in Thursday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets were mostly cleaned up. The Magic did not have long bouts of fouling as they did in that first game. It was just a clean game and effort.

That is what the Magic want to be and what they want to do when the games count for real in the fall.

As much as there are things that need to change, this is not. The Magic will win when their defense plays well. That is still the heart of their identity.