Orlando Magic's pressure should lead to painfully obvious draft plan

The Orlando Magic have a lot to do on draft night.

They own two picks with the 16th and 25th picks in the Draft. They have the ambition and motivation to make something happen with those picks and to add to their team.

To say the least, the Magic are expected to do big things on draft night. And by the time June 25 and June 26 come around, the Magic should have much of their offseason work completed.

It is abundantly clear what the Magic need, too -- shooting, playmaking and creation most of all. It was abundantly clear what the team was missing throughout last season, too. It should be abundantly clear what the Magic must come away with on draft night.

One way or another, Orlando needs to find a starting point guard or creator this offseason. And Draft night is their best opportunity to do so.

Point guard was a sore spot last season

Point guard has remained a sore spot for the Orlando Magic. They have struggled to find consistent play. Even after their playoff series loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2024, it seemed clear the Magic needed a better creator and playmaker to ease the burden on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Orlando tried alleviating this concern with Jalen Suggs last season. Injuries completely derailed those plans. But even with Suggs out and Banchero and Wagner in, it was clear the Magic still needed a natural organizer. The team had its best run of success with Cory Joseph starting at point guard.

Even with how much Joseph stabilized the team, he is not someone who can lead the team deep into the Playoffs.

It is clear from various media reports that the Magic are surveying the guard market. The team has its focus there. Inevitably, that has turned to the point guard market, considering the team's shortcomings or players who can man that position.

This is where the Magic have a lot of power with their two draft picks. They can seemingly go in any direction with their two picks to help grease the wheels and secure the players they need. But it should be clear that those picks are their best bet to find that answer.

The next question is how big do the Magic want to go?

Big ideas, big trades

The Orlando Magic have the tools to get involved in some big trades -- with big salaries they can move in Jonathan Isaac, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony. They can make the math work to get another $30-million per year player.

They have the resources to chase a player like Trae Young or LaMelo Ball, if that is the path they want to go.

More likely, the team wants to avoid taking on that kind of mega-salary or star-level player. Orlando still wants Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to have the ball and make many of the team's decisions. It is more about lightening their burden rather than redefining their roles.

More likely, the team is looking at higher-priced combo point guards like Anfernee Simons or Jordan Poole, two nearly $30-million-per-year players who are expert shooters with some point guard and playmaking skills.

Or they are looking at more manageably priced guards like Collin Sexton, Coby White or Austin Reaves. Players who are solid shooters and secondary creators who can take some of the burden and have big games but not take away from the Magic's core.

Orlando seems poised to make a big move to add a starter-level player and boost that playmaking and scoring. Rumors already have the Magic preparing to enter free agency to further add shooting.

What should be clear is that even among the players and prospects Magic fans are considering and rumor mongers are fishing for, the team has options.

But that is not the only option either.

There are plenty of point guards in the Draft

With two first-round picks, the Orlando Magic are also reportedly fishing to move up in the Draft.

You should only do that if there is a specific target to hunt. And while the Magic probably should not rely on a rookie point guard to fill this critical need, there are a lot of quality point guards.

It is unclear how far up the draft order the Magic could move from No. 16. Perhaps the team is aiming to try for score-first guards Tre Johnson of Texas or Jeremiah Fears of Oklahoma. That would likely mean getting into the top 10.

Maybe the Magic are fans of Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis, a combo guard with a good shooting reputation, but not much in the way of playmaking or creation.

Maybe Orlando is still enamored with size and want 6-foot-9 BYU guard Egor Demin. He is perhaps the best passer in the Draft even if his shooting is extremely suspect.

The Magic could easily sit tight at 16 and 25 and target guards like Michigan State's Jase Richardson and Florida's Walter Clayton. While neither is seasoned as a pure point guard prospect, they are both capable scorers and shooters. They would boost the Magic's guard group even if they are limited to bench roles.

There are plenty of mock drafts that have the Magic picking both of those guards, if it comes to that.

Orlando is more than likely trading one of these picks, if anything because the team is limited in its roster spots and needs a serious upgrade. But the Magic have the tools to make something happen.

By the end of draft night, the Magic should have a clearer picture of its guard rotation. By the end of draft night, the Magic should have their point guard for the future set.