Stunning trade proposal could shockingly land Kevin Durant on the Magic

Well, here we go. It's about to be trade season in the NBA once again, and the idea of Kevin Durant in an Orlando Magic uniform next season might not be as far-fetched as it seems on the surface. Recently, Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor reported that the Magic are supposedly open to moving Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony and draft capital in exchange for a win-now piece. Well, what if that piece was Kevin Durant?

The Phoenix Suns are obviously trying to move Durant, given the fact that they just told their head coaching candidates that they don't expect him to be on the roster next season. Orlando would theoretically have enough of a package to offer for Phoenix to be intrigued.

One of the greatest scorers in NBA history, Durant is still putting up over 25 points per game on elite efficiency, even at 36 years old. He just finished up a season averaging a 52.7% from the floor, and 43% from three-point range. There's no question he's still got more in the tank, even if he's not quite what he was at his peak.

The Magic could move Isaac, Anthony and picks for a win-now piece

Those are numbers that stand out to any team inquiring about his services, but especially for the Magic, who need some upgrades on the offensive side of things. Orlando's struggles in halfcourt creation were very evident in 2024-25, even if part of the reason they were as bad as they were was injuries.

The Magic's defense carried them throughout the season and consistently made them a difficult team to play against, but their lack of offensive threats doomed them in the end (combined with injuries, of course).

Obviously, bringing in Kevin Durant would represent a massive win-now move, and his services would serve to hugely improve a subpar offense. The proposal involving Isaac, Anthony and draft picks would be a calculated risk based on what they're both currently bringing to the table. Isaac is a superb defensive playmaker, but he's unfortunately been limited due to his own injury issues. Anthony is a strong spark-plug type scorer, but he's competing for minutes with the likes of Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black.

Overall, this package feels like a considerable but still manageable price for a team that's teetering on the edge of being one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference next season. Giving Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner this kind of veteran scorer as a teammate would have the potential to unlock new levels for everyone that steps on the floor in a Magic uniform. If the opportunity's there, it's something Orlando would have to strongly consider.