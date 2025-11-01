Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards (Nov. 1, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

How To Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando); Monumental Sports Network (Washington, D.C.); NBA League Pass

Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Washington 102.6 Pace 105.2 112.3 Off. Rtg. 110.2 117.3 Def. Rtg. 120.1 53.5 eFG% 54.3 33.9 O.Reb.% 26.7 16.2 TO% 15.6 40.6 FTR 23.6

3. The starting five

The Orlando Magic got at least some temporary relief with Thursday's win over the Charlotte Hornets. Wins have a way of easing pressure and giving everyone the chance to breathe a little bit. There is still plenty of work to do.

But while the Magic have not exactly impressed through the first six games this season, there is still some proof of concept that this thing can work. Everyone is looking for positive signs to hold onto right now.

It starts with the Magic's starting lineup. In 45 minutes on the floor, Orlando's starting group with Jalen Suggs is posting a +13.2 net rating -- a 117.0 offensive rating and 103.7 defensive rating. That is what the Magic expected -- even if Desmond Bane is still struggling from deep.

Orlando will not have a back-to-back again until next weekend (and another home-home back-to-back at that). The Magic should continue to play well with this starting group.

The problems still persist when the team breaks the lineup.

While Anthony Black had a solid game Thursday, for the season, the Magic's starting group with Black in for Suggs is posting a -7.1 net rating and 104.9 offensive rating in 48 minutes. On Thursday, that group posted a +40.7 net rating (137.5 offensive rating and 96.8 defensive rating).

Maybe things are shaping up a bit better. Or maybe playing weaker opponents helps too.

2. The veteran difference

Throughout much of training camp, the Orlando Magic emphasized Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones' importance to the team. These were two veterans who had been out of the first round. They have taken on leadership roles within this team.

Bane and Jones have not quite made their presence known on the court yet, particularly as shooters, one of the big skills the Magic hoped they would add. Bane is 7 for 28 from three to start the season. Jones is 2 for 12.

But coach Jamahl Mosley has praised both players for their leadership. They get the team together in huddles and are doing their best to keep this team grounded and focused as they try to find their way.

Veterans make a difference. And if the Washington Wizards are playing better than expected, they can point to their pair of veterans -- CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton.

McCollum is averaging 14.4 points per game and Middleton is averaging 12.4 points per game. Neither is shooting particularly well. But they have provided some measure of stability.

To be clear, this team has seen some major leaps from sophomores Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr to lead this team. The Wizards though are thankful for their veterans.

1. Wendell Carter on the glass

It feels like one of the big keys to every game is the way Wendell Carter plays and commands the paint.

In some instances, Carter has been dominant on the glass. He had two huge rebounds in the win over the Miami Heat. He is averaging 8.2 rebounds per game and 3.8 offensive rebounds per game. When Carter is playing energetically and commanding the paint, the Orlando Magic are as tough as any team.

The Magic are seventh in the league in offensive rebound rate at 33.9 percent and first in the league with 21.7 second-chance points per game.

Then there are the moments where Carter looks overmatched and his lack of explosive athleticism are present. He got beat up on the glass by Adem Bona and Andre Drummond in Monday's loss in Philadelphia, Jalen Duren got his share of offensive rebounds in Wednesday's loss to the Detroit Pistons, and Ryan Kalbrenner's size gave him issues in Thursday's win.

For as much as the Magic have played well on the glass, they have also given up a 32.4 offensive rebound rate (17th in the league) and 16.7 second-chance points per game (20th in the league).

Sarr will be a handful. But he is averaging only 2.2 offensive rebounds per game and tends to float on the perimeter as a shooter on offense. The Wizards are 24th in offensive rebound rate. Controlling the glass will be paramount.

Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Jamal Cain - OUT (Not With Team)

Colin Castleton - OUT (Not With Team)

Washington Wizards Injury Report

No Injuries

Projected Lineups

Orlando Washington Jalen Suggs PG CJ McCollum Desmond Bane SG Bilal Coulibaly Franz Wagner SF Khris Middleton Paolo Banchero PF Kyshawn George Wendell Carter C Alex Sarr

Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards: Prediction

Our Record (Last Season): 1-5/1-5 ATS

The Orlando Magic showed in their game against the Charlotte Hornets that they can still hold their own against the teams expected to be near the bottom of the standings. They were far from perfect on defense, but they played stout defense for long enough to stay in control of the game.

More than that, their offense had a lot of confidence and composure. They took apart a team that is not expected to be good at defense and is not playing good defense at the moment. The Magic needed that winning feeling to build on something.

The Washington Wizards are a talented team. Probably far more talented than a lot of NBA fans realize. They can put up points in a hurry too.

But they are not nearly as potent as the Charlotte Hornets are right now. Their stat profile is already settling in as a bottom-feeder in the league (then again, so is the Magic's).

This is another opportunity for the Magic to assert themselves on the defensive end and find some offense against a team that is inconsistent at best on defense.

This is the kind of game you expect Orlando to take care of business. It should be another brick on the foundation to move in the right direction once again.