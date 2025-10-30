This is not the Orlando Magic team fans were promised

The Orlando Magic went from a team expected to win 50-plus games this season and contend for a top seed in the Eastern Conference to being by far the biggest disappointment in the NBA.

The Magic, by all accounts, had a terrific offseason, and expectations were higher than ever. Orlando brought in two offensive-minded coaches, overhauled a ton of talent on the roster, and got back Jalen Suggs after last year was cut short by a season-ending knee injury.

Orlando couldn't have had a worse start to begin their 2026 campaign, and this is not the Magic team that fans were promised.

Players falling short

Coaching matters in the NBA, but players, more importantly, have to go out and perform, and that hasn't been the case for most of Orlando's roster to begin this season.

Less than a handful of players deserve praise, and that's been Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Tristan da Silva. Otherwise, everyone else has underperformed or been downright atrocious.

In 35 minutes a game, Franz Wagner is averaging 22.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and shooting an effective 53.3 percent from the floor and 42.1 percent from deep. Tristan da Silva is averaging 10.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists, while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and a respectable 36.4 percent from downtown.

And Orlando's heart-and-soul, Jalen Suggs, is the only other player worthy of any positive recognition simply due to his relentless motor and shooting from behind the arc, especially coming off a major injury.

Outside of that, not many positives to point out with anyone else on the roster. Paolo Banchero has been inefficient and hasn't been picking his spots well to begin this season. Wendell Carter Jr. looks soft and has not had the motor fans wanted to see carry over from the preseason.

Desmond Bane is pressing the issue and can't knock down his 3-point attempts. Tyus Jones is a non-factor out there, Anthony Black hasn't taken a year-three leap, Tristan da Silva isn't getting played as much as he should be, and so many more issues with this roster.

Coaching matters

Jamahl Mosley has been a coach worthy of praise, recognition, and earning the benefit of the doubt. But that patience is beginning to wear thin with Magic fans. If this ship doesn't get turned around quickly, he may be out the door sooner rather than later.

Mosley has some old issues returning, including time management skills and knowing when and when not to challenge calls. On top of that, his rotations have always been questionable, and most importantly, his offensive philosophy has been subpar at best.

Mosley has made a living off the team's defensive identity since arriving in 2021. It has propelled them to the postseason in back-to-back years. Now five games into the season, the Magic have lost the plot on the defensive end, and it's a night-and-day difference.

The Magic have given up 121, 111, 110, 136, and, most recently, 135 points last night to the Pistons. The Magic didn’t allow 130+ points once last year and allowed 120+ points only nine times. This is not the same defensive-minded first team as we once saw in the past.

Jamahl Mosley was heated after last night's loss in Detroit and was beyond frustrated with his team's lackluster defensive effort.

"We've got to sit down and guard on the defensive end," Mosley said, "There is no other way to put it. I could sit here and tell you a whole bunch of things that happened throughout the game, we've got to guard. We have to take some pride on defense."

Final thoughts

By all accounts, it's been a disastrous start to the season for the Magic, and this thing could very well continue to go downhill.

Orlando's offense, even with the additions to the coaching staff and veterans in Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane, is still not up to par. The Magic are 22nd in points (114.0), 27th in offensive rating (109.4), and shockingly 30th in 3-point percentage (31.5%).

The Magic can't figure out their rotations, they can't defend anyone without fouling, and they can't hit water even if they were in the middle of the ocean. This team is spiraling out of control, and they need to find a way to get it together quickly.