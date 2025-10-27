Puzzling Paolo Banchero problem the Magic must immediately solve

Adding Desmond Bane was supposed to make things easier for the rest of the Magic. Through three games (and we must remember that it's three games) that hasn't been the case, especially for Paolo Banchero.

The shots aren't coming any easier for Paolo, the ball isn't moving any quicker (he has three assists in three games). Plus, his efficiency, which fans — myself included — didn't worry too much about in years past, when the Magic offense revolved so fully around Banchero creating for himself, could get worrisome if it doesn't tick up on this version of the Magic.

Again — we're three games in. Nobody panic. At the moment, my theory is that Paolo got so used to shouldering a hefty playmaking load out of necessity that he'll need to unlearn some behaviors to maximize his contributions to this team. I'm not fully absolving him from a rough start to the season — he doesn't look particularly engaged right now, and that's on him — but teams that add impact players often require some calibration time.

Paolo Banchero is playing like he thinks he has to do everything

When you are forced to do nearly everything for a team the second you step into the NBA, it's probably pretty dang hard to adjust when you no longer do. I think that's the situation Paolo Banchero finds himself in.

So far this year, Paolo is playing like he still thinks his passes will go to guys like (and I mean no disrespect to Magic legends) Gary Harris and Cole Anthony, when in reality they'll be going to Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs. There's so much more talent around him than there was when he came into the league. Utilizing that talent around him is low-hanging fruit. Now he needs to pick it.

Moving the ball is a good way for Paolo to get in the flow of the offense

Paolo Banchero might need to recalibrate his brain a bit to make these Magic as good as we hope they can be. Instead of thinking he needs to do everything himself, trust that his teammates can get the job done. Because I'm pretty sure they can!

In the next few games, I want to see some more playmaking from Paolo. Quick decisions, simple passes, plays that keep the offense moving and not stagnant. If we see that then the rest of his game will start to come easier. When the ball gets moving, shots come easier for everyone. And getting easy shots would be a really nice development for Magic fans, because it would let them exhale for the first time in about a week.