Orlando Magic quietly positioning Paolo Banchero to play spoiler

The highlight of Paolo Banchero's preseason may not have been any single play he made with the ball or on the court.

Rather, it might have been an encounter captured on the sidelines of the Orlando Magic's preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers last week.

A fan asked Banchero to score two more points to help them hit their parly. Banchero had to chuckle at the interaction telling him to relax, it's just the preseason.

That chill demeanor is probably the best way to describe Banchero's preseason -- 39 total points, 12-for-30 shooting in three preseason games. Banchero seemed like he was coasting for much of the preseason. He rarely looked like the superstar everyone expects him to be.

Then again, there were moments.

He scored nine points and made five of six free throws -- and two of five from the field -- during a burst in the second quarter against those 76ers. He had 19 points and 10 rebounds on 6-for-11 shooting in the preseason finale against the New Orleans Pelicans, bullying his way to the basket on several occasions and feasting on mismatches.

Banchero plays with the power and confidence of a player who knows how to get himself ready for a big season.

A quiet preseason is no cause for concern. But it keeps Banchero in the background. Something the Magic hope does not happen for long.

But make no mistake, Banchero is a superstar in the making. He is a seemingly likely All-NBA selection this year. And this is the year he proves it.

The Magic are doing everything to position Banchero for a breakout season. If the Magic are going to take the leap that everyone anticipates this season, it likely will come on Banchero's back.

They are ready to jump with him into those national conversations.

Offseason talk

The offseason talk on Paolo Banchero was notable because there virtually was none.

Most of the conversation, when it came to Banchero, was lamenting his inefficiency and claiming he was not as good as recent NBA champion and draftmate Jalen Williams. Banchero and Williams play very different roles for their teams, with Paolo Banchero getting all the defensive attention while Jalen Williams can play off of MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Banchero was one of the most doubled players in the league.

But the offseason was spent creating doubt and demanding Banchero step up. The league wants him to reach an All-NBA level. But until he hits that mark, there will always be questions about whether he can.

In NBA.com's first MVP ladder, Banchero was not among the top 10 names to watch. Paolo Banchero sits at +10,000 to win MVP (tied with Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell) according to FanDuel SportsBook.

On the various top-100 lists that have come out, Banchero ranks No. 19 by The Ringer, No. 17 by ESPN and No. 21 by Sports Illustrated. The league clearly sees Banchero as one of the best players in the league. But still someone with something to prove.

Most of the questions have swirled about Banchero's seeming inefficiency. It is still the big thing that Banchero has to overcome.

Last year, Banchero averaged 25.9 points per game and shot 45.2 percent from the floor and 32.0 percent from three. That did not satisfy those who criticized his shot selection and overall efficiency.

That lacked the context of his oblique injury that cost him two months. His first month after the injury was legitimately bad, and he struggled mightily with his shot as he played himself into shape.

But after the All-Star Break, Banchero made the efficiency leap everyone was looking for. He averaged 29.0 points per game and shot 47.3 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three. His 58.1 percent true shooting percentage was among the top 10 for players with a usage rate of greater than 30 percent.

Paolo Banchero had a lot put on his shoulders considering the team's poor shooting and lack of creation -- not to mention Franz Wagner's own recovery from a torn oblique. And he still stepped up.

The last impression for Banchero was a stellar playoff series against the Boston Celtics, where he averaged 29.4 points per game.

At the very least, the criticisms that Banchero has faced this offseason come from an expectation of greatness.

Set for Success

The Orlando Magic knew they could not sit idly by with their two stars set to enter their prime amid new max contracts. The Magic clearly understood Banchero was the catalyst for the team and invested in him with the full Rose Rule Max.

But the Magic knew that would not be enough. They needed to remake the roster to set Banchero up for success.

Orlando's opening salvo this offseason to acquire Desmond Bane was a bold statement to the league and to their stars. They were not satisfied with internal development or with waiting for this team to break through. They were going to push this team over the edge.

The trade made the Magic instant contenders. Or at least the favorite to occupy the tier below the heavy favorites in the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks. It raised expectations for the team both externally among fans and internally within the building.

The Magic have not been hiding from those expectations and ambitions.

The improved spacing and playmaking that Bane has brought to the team, along with the quickened pace the Magic played throughout preseason, seems to fit Banchero's eyes. It seems to better fit the team as a whole. And the Magic should finally end their infamous offensive rating streak -- bottom 10 in offensive rating every year since 2012.

If the Magic are a 50-win team and competing for the top of the Eastern Conference, that will vault Banchero into the awards conversations.

He is almost certainly going to reach All-NBA status if the Magic deliver on these expectations. MVP should not be too far beyond that.

Ultimately, everything the Magic did this offseason and the things they did to accelerate their expectations were for Banchero. They did it because they believe in Banchero as a primary option and did not want to waste any time with it.

As exciting as the changes to the Magic are, they will go as far as Banchero will take them. This is a big season in his development and growth.